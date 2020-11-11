Healthfully Chosen by Bates White for Comprehensive COVID-19 Management Solution

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthfully™, an enterprise healthcare solutions company, announced today that Bates White has selected its Healthfully @ Work solution used by a growing range of employers and educational institutions to create a safe environment for return to onsite facilities and campuses. Bates White (www.bateswhite.com) is taking a comprehensive approach, deploying Healthfully's technology for COVID-19 exposure prevention, screening, testing, contact tracing, and case management with robust security and HIPAA compliance.

Bates White specializes in providing advanced economic, financial, and econometric analysis to law firms, companies, and government agencies. The firm delivers consulting and expert testimony services in many areas, including antitrust, intellectual property, international arbitration and trade, and numerous others. Bates White has over 225 professionals and has been regularly named by The Washington Post as one of the top workplaces in Washington, D.C.

The Healthfully back-to-work platform gives companies two components to support their coronavirus management and safety programs:

Employer Dashboard. Monitors:

Employee compliance with screening, physician visits, testing, and isolation



Individual and population based COVID-19 health status



Contact tracing and assessment of exposure to work locations and individuals



Case management, workflow, and policy management

Healthfully @ Work App. One convenient, secure web/mobile app for staff to engage COVID-19 resources, including:

Self-screening and attestation



A Hall Pass feature that displays on each individual's phone a time-stamped, red-yellow-green status based on the screening results



Reminders, alerts, and workflow automation



Workflow/integration: view test sites near me, get-inline for testing, and upload test results



Moderated, employer-specific COVID-19 support communities

"Employers are realizing they need more than just test-and-trace applications," said Paul Viskovich, CEO, Healthfully. "Bates White is executing a full-range COVID-19 workforce management strategy, and we are pleased to support them."

Added Stacy Reyan, Bates White Chief People Officer, "Healthfully gives us the combination of management tracking and oversight and an easy-to-use app for our employees and clients."

Additional information on Healthfully @ Work can be found at https://www.healthfully.io/solutions/employer-back-to-work-solution.

About Healthfully

Healthfully unifies access, support, and rewards to optimize consumer health. We provide enterprise organizations with a white-label, digital health experience platform to engage and empower consumers on their health and wellness journey. The platform blends compelling and valuable functions, intelligence, and content for patients, consumers, and communities, creating a great patient experience and helping achieve the goals of value-based care and population health management. www.healthfully.io

