Lexus Partners with Zero Halliburton On New Customized Travel Cases

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexus announces a global partnership with Zero Halliburton, the American brand whose iconic aluminum travel cases have been essentials for world travelers for their strength, security and innovation for over 82 years. With this partnership, Lexus USA will be among the first of the automaker's 90+ global markets to offer unique-to-Lexus Zero Halliburton aluminum and polycarbonate shell models.

"Lexus is thrilled to recognize this new partnership in the U.S. and globally with such an iconic and storied brand," said Brian Bolain, General Manager of Global Marketing and PR for Lexus. "Among Lexus' foundational traits are its obsession with craftsmanship complemented by an evolved design ethos, and these are clearly shared with the talented and highly skilled team at Zero Halliburton."

The Zero Halliburton Edge Lightweight and Pursuit Aluminum Travel Case Collections are exclusive travel partners for the 2021 Lexus USA Black Line special editions, and for the special Inspiration Editions of the Lexus flagship LC 500 Coupe and Convertible respectively.

The Pursuit Aluminum Collection has been awarded an Honorable Mention for Best Design in North America category in Fast Company magazine's Innovation by Design 2020 competition. The award-winning design has earned three US patents for its overall design structure, the ZH Concave Edging™ and the ZH Chassis™.

"We approach brand partners with the same thoughtful intention as we do our product design," said Tom Nelson, Global CEO of Zero Halliburton. "There has to be an organic fit and authentic reason for the collaboration. Lexus is a natural fit because of how deeply aligned our values are. Our shared dedication to innovation, reliability, and beautiful design enabled a seamless integration between our brands from top to bottom. There is no doubt that our collective customers will continue to be surprised and delighted by the results of our union."

Zero Halliburton customized a two-piece set of an Edge Lightweight 22" Continental Carry-on and a 26" Medium Travel Case, both in matte black exterior finish, exclusively for the buyers of the limited-edition Black Line special editions of the UX, NX, RX, ES and ES models for 2021.

The special Edge Lightweight cases for Lexus feature a chrome logo badge laser-etched with "Zero Halliburton for Lexus," sumptuous interior lining featuring a Lexus spindle-grille motif and Lexus embossed leather logo badge.

The custom Zero Halliburton Pursuit Aluminum Carry-On Cases for the LC 500 Inspiration Editions are crafted from durable aluminum with a distinctive brushed finish. The cases are adorned with a custom "Zero Halliburton for Lexus" logo badge and blue coated leather carry handles. The blue interior lining is also imprinted with the Lexus spindle-grille motif.

Limited quantities of both collections may also available for purchase from the Lexus Collection (thelexuscollection.com) in the U.S.

The Lexus automotive luxury brand made its debut in 1989 with the introduction of the breakthrough LS sedan. By 2005, featuring an innovative product lineup, the Lexus ethos of "pursuit of perfection" had helped the Japanese luxury brand establish operations globally. Today, Lexus is available in more than 90 countries.

Evolving from elegant and expressive luxury transportation brand into a global luxury lifestyle brand, Lexus continues to expand its global appeal by combining its passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance and creating amazing experiences for the next generation of luxury customers.

Lexus will continue to distinguish itself with a unique luxury proposition; an experience affected by a sense of traditional Japanese takumi craftsmanship and omotenashi (hospitality) that elevates the customer experience.

Founded in 1938 by an American entrepreneur, Zero Halliburton is the pioneer of premium aluminum travel cases. The marriage of form and function, unparalleled security and timeless style has led to more than 80 years of epic journeys.

Zero Halliburton pieces have enjoyed a storied history that includes carrying moon rocks from the Apollo 11 mission back to earth, serving as the 'nuclear football' for U.S. presidents and appearing in more than 300 films and television shows. Zero Halliburton's iconic cases are sold at Zero Halliburton boutiques worldwide, online at zerohalliburton.com, and at select retailers.

