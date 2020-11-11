Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Industry Disruptor Colorcast Joins Sportradar's Acceleradar Program

PRNewswire  
November 11, 2020 10:00am   Comments
Share:

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorcast, the audio commentary and watch party platform, today announced that it has been accepted into Sportradar's Acceleradar Program, which will help it revolutionize the live sports viewing experience for consumers. Sportradar's respected data and mentorship program will guide Colorcast throughout its launch as the audio platform disrupts the sports media industry.

Colorcast shatters the norm of outdated, legacy sports media by allowing anyone and everyone to share their comments, criticisms or unbridled enthusiasm, adding a refreshing twist to any live sporting event. Colorcast allows casters to seamlessly find any event and instantly broadcast live commentary or hot takes on live sports -- totally unfiltered and in real time. Colorcast CEO Evan Kirkham claimed, "This partnership is the key to unlocking entirely new feature sets and offering casters the most premium data and technology in the market."

Hue Jackson, Jamal Anderson, Perez Hilton and dozens of other public figures and super fans have all chimed in -- with Colorcast "live sports will never be the same."  Now, with the help of Sportradar's Acceleradar Program, Colorcast will provide the most engaging experience for casters to create and for listeners to devour unique, live audio commentary to any televised event.

About Colorcast: Colorcast is the world's first audio-only sports broadcasting platform that allows listeners to supplement their audio experience and allows casters to connect with fans across the globe. Simply turn on the TV, open Colorcast, and start casting -- just bring your voice and your opinions.

Contact:
Evan Kirkham
Co-Founder, CEO
evan@colorca.st

Related Links

Colorcast Website

Colorcast Waitlist Sign Up  

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industry-disruptor-colorcast-joins-sportradars-acceleradar-program-301170568.html

SOURCE Colorcast, Inc.

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com