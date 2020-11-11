StackRox Delivers Container and Kubernetes Security for Financial Services Innovator Brex

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StackRox , the leader in container and Kubernetes security, announced today that Brex , the company reimagining financial systems for growing businesses, has deployed the StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform to improve its security efficiency and simplify data protection as it quickly grows its customer base. Brex has seen a significant increase in demand in recent months and turned to StackRox to provide security and compliance capabilities that would easily scale with its Kubernetes applications.

"The pandemic has shifted our customers' business operations, but overall demand for our financial management solutions and Brex corporate card has grown substantially," said Sam Stewart, infrastructure security engineering lead, Brex. "As a result, our IT and security teams worked closely as we scaled our footprint to ensure that security would not slow down our fast pace of innovation. StackRox helps us codify compliance, security and policy enforcement decisions in our Kubernetes infrastructure itself so our teams can maintain security efficiency as they collaborate."

According to the StackRox State of Container and Kubernetes Security Report, Fall 2020 , nearly half of organizations surveyed delayed the rollout of applications into production on account of security concerns. Inadequate investments in container security strategies continue to inhibit business innovation in many cases. Brex, noting the security challenges associated with scaling a cloud-native business, chose StackRox over legacy container security providers for its ability to integrate security directly in the infrastructure and consistently implement pre-built policies across the entire application lifecycle of build, deploy, and runtime. StackRox was the right product for Brex's journey to DevSecOps.

"As a Brex customer, we've seen the company's innovation first hand, saving us critical time and resources that have helped us scale quickly. Brex, being a cloud-native innovator in the high stakes financial services market in its own right, knows how critical this kind of agility is for businesses like ours, and how important it is for it to be able to offer its solutions securely and compliantly, with the right native security tooling behind it to promote business growth," said Kamal Shah, CEO, StackRox. "Brex has pioneered innovative development and security in tandem, building a strong security posture and ensuring compliance for cloud-native infrastructure. We're proud that Brex has adopted our Kubernetes-native container security platform to continue to scale fast while delivering its powerful and secure financial management tools to companies like ours."

StackRox enables Brex to achieve full visibility into and control over its cloud-native infrastructure, with nearly all its apps running in containers and Kubernetes in Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS). StackRox's Kubernetes-native architecture helps Brex enhance the efficacy of its DevSecOps program, particularly the ability to prioritize risk and effectively mitigate vulnerabilities across its images, containers, Kubernetes, and running deployments. StackRox also provides Brex with simplified integration with its CI/CD pipeline and automated compliance auditing for key PCI DSS and SOC 2 regulations.

To learn more about how Brex uses the StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform, click here. To request a demo for your own organization, please visit https://www.stackrox.com/request-demo/ .

Additional Resources

Kubernetes security 101

Amazon EKS security best practices

PCI compliance in container and K8s environments

About StackRox

StackRox helps enterprises secure their containers and Kubernetes environments at scale. StackRox delivers the industry's first and only Kubernetes-native container security platform that enables security and DevOps teams to enforce their security and compliance policies across the entire container life cycle, from build to deploy to runtime. The StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform integrates with existing DevOps and security tools, enabling teams to quickly operationalize container and Kubernetes security. StackRox customers span cloud-native companies, Global 2000 enterprises, and government agencies. StackRox is privately held and headquartered in Mountain View, California. To learn more, visit www.stackrox.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Brex

Brex is reimagining financial systems so every growing company can realize their full potential. With the financial OS, new customers can get up and running in minutes with corporate credit cards and cash management in a single, strategic account. Plus, companies save hours every month with built-in tools and integrations to track spend, and earn points on every card purchase.

Launched in 2018, Brex has raised $315M in equity funding alongside $350M in debt financing, and is backed by the likes of Y Combinator Continuity, Kleiner Perkins, and the founders of PayPal. Headquartered in San Francisco, Brex also has offices in Vancouver, B.C. and the Salt Lake valley. To learn more, visit brex.com .

Press Contact

Dex Polizzi

Lumina Communications

646-741-8358

stackrox@luminapr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stackrox-delivers-container-and-kubernetes-security-for-financial-services-innovator-brex-301170679.html

SOURCE StackRox