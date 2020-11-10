MTS Awarded Contracts Valued At $2.5 Million For New Electric Systems



EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC), a leading global supplier of advanced test systems, motion simulators and precision sensors, today announced new awards for two electrically actuated systems totaling $2.5 million in contractual value.

MTS will utilize electric technologies to design an improved helicopter pilot training system, featuring more realistic motion simulation. In a separate contract, MTS will provide its proprietary damper test system to a leading automotive supplier to enhance ride comfort.

"MTS is committed to developing more energy-efficient solutions to meet today's testing and simulation challenges, leveraging electric technologies where possible," states Randy J. Martinez, MTS Interim President and CEO. "These new awards underscore the strength of MTS' innovative platform and we are pleased to partner with two industry-leaders in creating sustainable testing and simulation solutions that deliver impactful results."

Realistic Helicopter Motion Simulation

To help construct an authentic environment for pilot training, MTS' wholly owned subsidiary, E2M Technologies, B.V., will design and deliver two motion systems for helicopter flight simulators. This first-time integration of E2M's Level D certified, electric motion system with an electric, high-frequency bandwidth shaker will provide the immersive experience required for high-fidelity pilot training. While the motion system simulates helicopter flight, the shaker will replicate the high-frequency vibrations transmitted to the pilot from the main rotor, tail rotor and other parts of the helicopter powertrain. Combined, the motion system and shaker will offer pilots a realistic ground-based flight simulator experience.

Smoother-riding, Quieter Vehicles

Higher ride comfort expectations across all vehicle categories are driving increased interest in noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) testing. Historically, louder internal combustion engines in conventional vehicles masked noises that are now easily heard in high-end and electric vehicles. Shock absorbers, or dampers, are a source of noise that can transmit into the passenger compartment and sound especially amplified in an electric or luxury vehicle. The higher frequency testing capabilities of the new electric MTS Model 853 Damper Test System will allow manufacturers to accurately measure how damper noise impacts ride comfort, including in electric vehicles. As a result, manufacturers will be able to save product development time and cost by discovering earlier if the damper design will contribute too much unwanted noise to the ride experience. With the new damper test system, manufacturers can design components that minimize noise, vibration and harshness to meet the ride comfort demands of today's consumers.

About MTS Systems Corporation

MTS Systems Corporation's testing and simulation hardware, software and service solutions help customers accelerate and improve their design, development and manufacturing processes and are used for determining the mechanical behavior of materials, products and structures. MTS' high-performance sensors provide measurements of vibration, pressure, position, force and sound in a variety of applications. MTS had 3,500 employees as of September 28, 2019 and revenue of $893 million for the fiscal year ended September 28, 2019. Additional information on MTS can be found at: http://www.mts.com

