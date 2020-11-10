Alabama Community College System Expands its Partnership with Blackboard to Improve Student Outcomes

RESTON, Va., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackboard Inc., a leading EdTech software and solutions company, today announced that the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) is migrating all of its colleges to the company's next-generation cloud learning management system (LMS), Blackboard Learn Ultra, and Blackboard's holistic EdTech ecosystem including analytics, virtual classroom, accessibility, IT help desk, retention coaching and professional development software and solutions. With the multi-year system-wide agreement, ACCS will migrate 12 colleges from the Canvas LMS and another three colleges from Moodle, giving its 170,000 students at 24 colleges a single LMS experience.

Blackboard is the only EdTech company that is uniquely positioned to provide a fully integrated cloud EdTech ecosystem that delivers a personalized user experience, fueled by data, to drive student success. The company's EdTech ecosystem includes Blackboard Learn, a responsive and advanced cloud LMS; Blackboard Collaborate, a simple and reliable virtual classroom solution; Blackboard Ally, a revolutionary accessibility solution; and Blackboard Data, an innovative analytics platform. It also includes Blackboard's IT help desk, professional development and retention coaching services, along with other services to support students and faculty.

"At Blackboard our mission is to advance learning and we are proud to expand our partnership with the Alabama Community College System to move its 24 colleges to Blackboard Learn Ultra and our holistic EdTech ecosystem," said Kathleen Vieira, Chief Strategy, Portfolio and Marketing Officer at Blackboard. "Our EdTech ecosystem offers an unmatched integrated set of solutions focused on student and institutional success, enabling ACCS to deliver a consistent and rich learning experience for students and faculty system-wide."

A gateway to a world-class affordable education, ACCS serves more than 170,000 students across its 24 community and technical colleges including the Alabama Technology Network and Marion Military Institute – one of five junior military colleges in the nation. ACCS selected Blackboard for its comprehensive ecosystem of solutions focused on driving student and institutional success. Students and faculty will have access to a consistent course experience, a modern mobile experience, and enhanced services at every college.

"At the Alabama Community College System, student success comes first and implementing a system-wide learning management system will help us ensure the student experience is consistent across the state," said Jimmy H. Baker, Chancellor at the Alabama Community College System. "Integrating Blackboard's services at our 24 colleges will raise the bar on the student experience and provide additional tools for our faculty to improve student outcomes."

ACCS will migrate all colleges to Blackboard Learn for the 2021-2022 academic year.

