Judicial Council of California (JCC) Statewide Conversion Services Contract Awarded to BMI Imaging Systems

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BMI Imaging Systems, a leading provider of document management and microfilm/microfiche conversion solutions, has been awarded a statewide contract for digital conversion projects for California Judicial Branch Entities (JBE).

BMI, a CJIS-listed and SOC 2-certified company, will provide California JBEs with secure and confidential document conversion services. Conversion services include scanning, indexing, OCR text-search processing, redaction, electronic delivery, data migration, and secure cloud hosting. Utilizing these services will provide CA JBEs with the following capabilities:



Enable electronic access to JBE records for the public and justice partners.

Reduce dependence on paper, microfiche, and microfilm media and their associated costs.

Allow the judicial branch to more effectively utilize modern computerized systems.

Headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, with an additional facility in Sacramento, CA, BMI's local presence gives California JBEs the ability to reduce the risk associated with transporting their physical documents and minimize costs associated with document pick-up and delivery. With a range of secure and high-volume document conversion and management services, JBEs can reduce their reliance on physical records such as paper, microfilm, and microfiche, and create effective and productive digital applications.

About BMI

BMI Imaging Systems (originally Bay Microfilm Incorporated) incorporated in 1958 as a microfilm service bureau, working with County Recorders to archive land records on microfilm. In the early 1960s, services were expanded to include preservation microfilming of the rare books and manuscripts of leading California Universities. A Library Microfilms Division was also established, working with over 200 newspaper publishers to preserve California local history for libraries and archivists. A reputation for service, precision, and reliability led to steady expansion of BMI's government, education, and commercial clients over the next two decades. By the early 1990's, the records management industry had entered the digital age and BMI was at the forefront of this evolution. Clients were meeting their electronic document management needs by having BMI digitize their records, with BMI installing and supporting on-site document management software solutions.

Today, BMI's production capability includes two imaging facilities with a staff of more than 60 technicians. With a focus on quality, accuracy, security, and innovation, BMI provides custom solutions that fit the unique requirements of each of its customers. In addition to providing document/microform imaging and indexing services of the highest standard, BMI is both an application service provider, enabling secure CJIS-compliant access to client data via the Web, and a systems integrator, implementing turnkey document capture, management, and workflow solutions. BMI employs an in-house software development staff, a project management customer support staff, along with IT professionals that support internal and Web hosting operations.

