Fintech and AccountsFlow Partner for Industry-Leading QuickBooks Online Integration

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintech, the leading business solutions provider for the beverage alcohol industry, today announced its partnership with AccountsFlow, a fully automated e-invoicing system. Together, Fintech and AccountsFlow are providing alcohol retailers with an end-to-end, secure integration that automatically transmits retailer alcohol invoice data directly from Fintech to QuickBooks Online, one of the alcohol industry's most widely utilized accounting software packages. This collaboration between two proven technology providers empowers alcohol retailers with a seamless data transmission that automates key operational business practices and gives users complete visibility into their alcohol category.

Through a unique combination of technology and innovation, Fintech and AccountsFlow have designed a truly touch-free data transmission solution that leverages Fintech's automated alcohol invoice payments to compile valuable, real-time invoice data that is delivered directly into QuickBooks Online. For the first time, retailers who utilize QuickBooks Online can view accurate invoice details, such as product description and category designation, product codes or SKUs, item quantities, and pricing. Invoices are also automatically assigned to the correct retail location, vendor, and accounting classification as necessary, which streamlines previously tedious coding and reconciliation processes.

"This partnership brings a progressive integration to the industry and allows us to provide our clients a more-holistic beverage alcohol management solution that will improve operational efficiencies and better business for thousands of retailers nationwide," said Tad Phelps, CEO, Fintech. "AccountsFlow's initiatives complement the Fintech product suite well, and we look forward to continuing to build our partnership in a way that supports the mission of all our retail clients."

"We are so proud to partner with Fintech and bring a truly touch-free invoice capture capability into QuickBooks Online, which will undoubtedly change the way our clients, and the industry as a whole, conduct business. Together, we're facilitating a simpler invoice management system and saving retailers thousands of hours of manual data entry," said Dan Hicks, President of US Operations, AccountsFlow.

About Fintech

Fintech is the leading business solutions provider for the beverage alcohol industry, empowering alcohol suppliers, distributors, and retailers with smart solutions that simplify beverage alcohol management. From product ordering and invoice payments, to sales strategy, business intelligence, and industry insights, Fintech continues to lead the development of technologies that increase margins and maximize operating efficiencies for anyone who sells alcohol. With decades of industry experience and unwavering dependability, Fintech automates over 625,000 business relationships nationwide. To learn more, visit www.fintech.com.

FINANCIAL-INFORMATION-TECHNOLOGIES, LLC. is the owner of the trademark FINTECH, the Stylized F Logo, and several other trademarks and service marks, many of which are registered at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The underlying software behind the services offered by FINANCIAL-INFORMATION-TECHNOLOGIES, LLC and content of this website are ©2020 FINANCIAL-INFORMATION-TECHNOLOGIES, LLC. All rights reserved.

