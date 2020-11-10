Sweet Baby Ray's Dishes out 10,000 Free Bottles of Sauce, Lower Sugar Recipes and at-home Tailgate Prizes

CHICAGO , Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With home game viewing and health-minded meal preparation both on the rise, the pitmasters behind America's favorite barbecue sauce are giving home cooks easy ways to satisfy everyone around the TV with 10 new lower sugar, keto-friendly recipes. And, starting Nov. 5, fans also can request a coupon for a free bottle of Ray's No Sugar Added sauce, limited to the first 10,000 entrants, as part of Ray's Gameday Giveaway promotion.

Launched earlier this summer, Ray's No Sugar Added Barbecue Sauces contain just 1g of sugar and 1g net carbs per serving while packing the signature sweet, tangy, and smoky punch that makes Sweet Baby Ray's legendary. Available nationwide in two flavors, Original and Hickory, Ray's No Sugar Added is located on shelves next to Sweet Baby Ray's. (SRP $2.99 - $3.29.)

"Whether in the living room, driveway, garage or backyard, we know people are finding creative ways this year to enjoy the game-watching experience and bring stadium flavors to life at home, all while trying to stay mindful of what they are eating," says Tom Murphy, Vice President, Brand Marketing for Sweet Baby Ray's. "We teamed up with licensed dietary nutritionist Danielle Shea Tan to create a better-for-you twist on tailgate-favorite recipes that can be made in less time with an air fryer or pressure cooker and Ray's No Sugar Added sauces."

Easy Hosting with Fan-Favorite Recipes

"One of my favorite options for groups, no matter how small, is to host a build-your-own chicken wing bar," says Danielle Shea Tan, LDN CNS. "Set out batches of uncoated wings served with tongs next to a handful of delicious sauces that guests can add to their plates, like Buffalo, BBQ, honey mustard, and Cajun."

Those seeking a fully prepared dish to serve or bring can try Sweet Baby Rays' "Air Fryer BBQ Mojo Wings." Shea Tan also recommends choosing keto-friendly options that are delicious for all taste preferences. "Who wouldn't want to try tacos made with a cheesy shell? Keto-friendly BBQ Chicken Tinga Tacos offer a memorable twist on usual recipes. They can be made in less than an hour and are sure to have guests returning for more."

Equipping Fans with Everything they Need for Game Day

"When we introduced Ray's No Sugar Added Sauce, we proudly stamped it with the phrase 'a no sugar added sauce that's actually worth eating'," adds Murphy. "We're so excited to share Ray's No Sugar Added sauces that we're offering up to 10,000 free bottles for BBQ lovers to try with their own recipes."

To receive a coupon for a free bottle at home, fans can visit RaysNoSugarAdded.com to enter their mailing address, until supplies run out. As a bonus, those who request their free bottle will also be entered into the Ray's Gameday Giveaway Sweepstakes* for the chance to win a home tailgating package, with winners announced by February 2021. One contest entry per address.

For recipe suggestions, cooking tips, and a product locator, visit RaysNoSugarAdded.com.

About Sweet Baby Ray's

Founded in Chicago, Illinois, Sweet Baby Ray's celebrates its 35th year in 2020. Family-owned and dedicated to exceptional flavor and quality, Sweet Baby Ray's has taken the US barbecue grocery and food service segments by storm, ascending to the #1 market share position in 2010 and never looking back. Now featuring a well-developed lineup of gourmet sauces including Marinades, Wing Sauces, Hot Sauce and Dipping Sauces, Sweet Baby Ray's is available nationwide and in select overseas markets. For more information, visit www.sweetbabyrays.com or www.sbrfoodservice.com.

*NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous U.S. / D.C., age 18 and up. Void in AK, HI, outside the 48 contiguous U.S./D.C. and where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts at 12:00:01 AM ET on 11/5/20; ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 01/28/21. To enter, visit https://raysnosugaradded.com/gameday-giveaway. Total ARV of all prizes: $3,520. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. For full Official Rules, visit https://raysnosugaradded.com/gameday-giveaway. Sponsor: Sweet Baby Ray's Inc., PO Box 31250, Chicago, IL 60631-0250.

