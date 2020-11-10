Three Farm Daughters™ Launches New Product Portfolio Powered by GoodWheat™

GRAND FORKS, N.D., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA), a leader in science-based approaches to food ingredients, and Three Farm Daughters, LLLP, a family-run company, today announced the launch and availability of their first product lines using Arcadia's patented non-GMO GoodWheat™ branded ingredients. The new Three Farm Daughters™ branded products include Artisan Linguine Pasta, Fusilli Pasta, Fettuccine Pasta and 100% Wheat Flour. The products will be available online beginning November 12 and at Hugo's Family Marketplace in North Dakota and Minnesota.

Arcadia and Three Farm Daughters announced a strategic partnership earlier this year to bring the GoodWheat™ enhanced nutritional attributes to market in an effort to fill a fiber and nutrition gap in American's diets. Numerous studies have found that there is a population-wide deficiency in fiber with only five percent of people in the U.S. meeting the Institute of Medicine's recommended daily target of 25 grams for women and 38 grams for men.

The GoodWheat™ brand portfolio of specialty wheat ingredients contains up to nine times the dietary fiber of traditional wheat, up to 50 percent less gluten and nearly 30 percent fewer calories per serving than traditional wheat products. According to a report in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine , eating a fiber rich diet is associated with better gastrointestinal health and a reduced risk of heart attacks, strokes, high cholesterol, obesity, type 2 diabetes and even some cancers.

"Consumers are increasingly looking for clean labels and nutritionally-dense versions of their favorite foods for themselves and their families," said Kevin Hodges, Vice President of Commercial Operations at Arcadia Biosciences. "Wheat flour – which is often used in family favorite foods like pasta and baked goods – is frequently seen as unhealthy, but alternative flours made with almonds, chickpeas or rice can compromise on taste and texture. Additionally, 90 percent of Americans are not consuming enough fiber, so we saw a need in the market to create healthier, wheat-based products that are also delicious. We look forward to sharing these new pastas and flour products to consumers around the world through the Three Farm Daughters™ brand."

From Seed to Shelf

The new Three Farm Daughters™ brand products powered by GoodWheat™ are grown, milled and packaged in the U.S. and deliver natural nutrition straight from the farm. The new products include:

Three Farm Daughters™ brand Artisan Linguine, Fettuccine and Fusilli Pasta : Offering 9 grams more fiber per 2 ounce serving than traditional pasta and nine grams of protein per serving, these gourmet, handmade, certified kosher pastas are only 150 calories per serving.

and : Offering 9 grams more fiber per 2 ounce serving than traditional pasta and nine grams of protein per serving, these gourmet, handmade, certified kosher pastas are only 150 calories per serving. Three Farm Daughters™ brand 100% Wheat Flour: High in fiber with 50 percent less gluten and 30 percent fewer calories, this wheat flour includes no fillers, no dyes and is non-enriched. Find guilt-free, delicious recipes HERE .

Sales of baking staples such as flour, baking powder, baking soda and yeast through online e-commerce and grocery stores throughout the United States have been at an all-time high during the COVID-19 pandemic, and families are increasingly preparing meals at home while looking for products with superior nutrition profiles. Shelf-stable pantry categories are experiencing +19% growth compared to 2019.

"We are moms, wives and farmers and good health has taken on a new importance for us as we feed our kids," said Grace Lunski, co-founder of Three Farm Daughters. "Our vision is to create everyday food staples that families can trust and bring nutritious products straight from the farm to family kitchens, especially as more cooking is being done at home."

For more information about Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. and Three Farm Daughters, visit www.arcadiabio.com and www.threefarmdaughters.com .

About Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) is a leader in science-based approaches to enhancing the quality and nutritional value of crops and food ingredients. The company's GoodWheat™ branded ingredients deliver health benefits to consumers and enable consumer packaged goods companies to differentiate their brands in the marketplace. Arcadia's agricultural traits are being developed to enable farmers around the world to be more productive and minimize the impact of agriculture on the environment. The company's GoodHemp™ seed catalog delivers genetically superior hemp seeds, applying the company's proprietary crop innovation technology, ArcaTech™, to an emerging crop. For more information, visit www.arcadiabio.com .

About Three Farm Daughters

Three Farm Daughters is a majority female-owned health-focused, agriculture-based food company that produces and markets better-for-you food products. The founders pride themselves on their North Dakota ag roots and credit their farming background for their keen understanding in food production from field to pantry. Growing up on a farm, and now growing families of their own, the founders have a passion for providing not only their families with healthy foods, but yours also. For more information, visit www.threefarmdaughters.com .

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the commercial success of Three Farm Daughters and Arcadia. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: Arcadia's and Three Farm Daughters' ability to develop and sell commercial products incorporating GoodWheat; the demand for such products; Arcadia's and Three Farm Daughters' compliance with laws and regulations that impact our businesses, and changes to such laws and regulations; the potential impact of COVID-19 on our businesses; and the companies' future capital requirements and ability to satisfy those capital needs. Further information regarding these and other factors that could affect Arcadia's financial results is included in filings Arcadia makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the section entitled "Risk Factors" and additional information set forth in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

