Evolved By Nature Awarded Massachusetts Statewide Contract for Portfolio of Minimal Ingredient Hand Sanitizers

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolved By Nature today announced its designation as a Massachusetts Statewide Contractor via the HLS06 contract for Homeland Security, Public Safety and Traffic Safety supplies. This award allows the company to make its non-toxic, minimal ingredient and effective hand sanitizer, This Is Gel Hand Sanitizer, more easily available to public entities. The product is formulated with Evolved By Nature's proprietary Activated Silk™ technology – a sustainable, biocompatible ingredient made of pure silk in liquid form.

"We are honored to receive this contract, which will allow us to provide Massachusetts-based organizations with easier access to an effective hand sanitizer made from naturally-derived ingredients," says Co-Founder and CEO, Dr. Gregory Altman. "Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when we pivoted our operations to manufacture this product, it has been our goal to supply as many people as possible with an effective formula that won't harm human or planetary health."

This Is Gel Hand Sanitizer contains 70% alcohol and kills 99.99% of bacteria on skin. It is purposefully designed to support increased usage, drying quickly with no lingering stickiness or scent and keeping skin feeling moisturized with Activated Silk. With just four ingredients total, This Is Gel Hand Sanitizer has no liquid plastics that are harsh on skin, including petroleum-based acrylates, benzalkonium chloride (BZK), or synthetic fragrances. In addition, it's safe for waterways when washed down the drain.

Eligible organizations can purchase This Is Gel Hand Sanitizer through the COMMBUYS platform in 10 oz, one liter and one-gallon sizes. The product is also available to businesses and the general public at evolvedbynature.com.

About Evolved By Nature

Evolved By Nature™ is on a mission to create products that are better performing and healthier for people and the planet. Located in Medford, Massachusetts, Evolved By Nature's chemistry platform is based on its patented Activated Silk™ technology, which is pure silk in liquid form. Activated Silk replaces many of the harsh, hidden synthetic polymers, plastics and additives commonly used to make products in industries ranging from apparel to personal care to medical. Activated Silk can be configured into dozens of different molecular compositions to achieve desired results. Evolved By Nature is backed by a diverse group of investors, including The Kraft Group, Jeff Vinik, Roy Disney and Chanel. https://www.evolvedbynature.com/

