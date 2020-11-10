IntegriChain Secures 25 Life Sciences Gross-to-Net Customers

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain , delivering Life Sciences' only comprehensive data and business process platform for market access, today announced that the Company now has 25 customers of all size and complexity for its Gross-to-Net (GTN) offerings. IntegriChain's GTN solutions enable Life Sciences Market Access and Finance teams to improve forecast accuracy, GTN modeling, and financial close efficiency. The GTN suite comprises GTN Accrual Management and GTN Accrual Forecasting, and newly announced GTN Analytics ( press release ). IntegriChain's GTN offerings are delivered in flexible options as Managed Services (which were launched just a year ago), software-as-a-service (SaaS), or hybrid implementations.

"We are thrilled with the market uptake of our GTN solutions," said Jennifer Sharpe , Executive Director, Gross-to-Net. "The more than two dozen manufacturers – representing all segments of the Life Sciences industry from emerging innovators to mid-tier and Big Pharma enterprises – share our vision for a single, credible system of truth and forecast accuracy to drive decision-making and strategy. We are excited to partner with these innovative manufacturers as we continue to grow and expand our GTN offerings."

IntegriChain Sponsors CBI GTN 2020

As leaders in GTN, IntegriChain is a platinum sponsor of CBI GTN 2020 , which begins virtually on November 16. Throughout the conference, IntegriChain experts will share their GTN thought leadership:

Jennifer Sharpe , Executive Director, Gross-to-Net will open the conference with the Chairperson's Opening Remarks on November 16, 2020 , at 1 pm ET

Jonathan Brier, Director, Product Management and Jennifer Sharpe, Executive Director, Gross-to-Net will lead the Solution Summit, providing demonstrations and visualizations of best-in-class processes including IntegriChain's GTN Accrual Management and GTN Accrual Forecasting as well as the newly released GTN Analytics on November 17, 2020, at 9 am ET and will repeat the session on November 18, 2020, at 12 pm ET

Jennifer Sharpe, Executive Director, Gross-to-Net will moderate a panel discussion on "Real-World Gross-to-Net Managed Services and Roadmap for Thriving in the Commercial Marketplace" on November 17, 2020, at 11:10 am ET

Shivani Patel , Director, Advisory Services will lead a session on "Services Best Practices to Support GTN Assumptions for New Product Launches" on November 17, 2020 at 2 pm ET

Jeff Baab, Executive Director, Advisory Services, will lead a session on "Updates on 340B, GP Programs" as an on-demand session

About IntegriChain's GTN Solutions

IntegriChain offers a full suite of GTN Solutions, including:

GTN Accrual Management. An end-to-end solution for Market Access and Finance departments, pre-configured for all standard line items with robust out-of-the-box accrual methodologies, including inventory and pipeline adjustments to accruals, balance sheet reconciliation to ERP systems, and true-up functionality.

GTN Accrual Forecasting. Based on industry-standard forecast methodologies configured for each liability line item with the ability to execute multiple scenario analyses for forecasts along with functionality to compare scenarios to improve forecast accuracy, GTN modeling, and financial close efficiency.

GTN Analytics. Delivering visibility to comprehensive market access datasets that power the accuracy of GTN accruals and forecasting processes, best practices GTN reports and metrics, and visualizations of GTN trends that allow for better accrual and net-price predictability and decision-making.

GTN Advisory. IntegriChain industry experts routinely advise manufacturers on GTN readiness for launch, GTN process assessments, and GTN market analysis.

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain delivers Life Sciences' only comprehensive data and business process platform for market access. More than 250 manufacturers rely on IntegriChain's ICyte Platform of analytics, applications, managed services, and expert advisors to power their market access operations and harness the value of their channel, patient and payer data. IntegriChain is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading Silicon Valley technology private equity firm. The company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA; Somerset, NJ, Raleigh, NC, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com , or follow us on Twitter @ IntegriChain and LinkedIn .

