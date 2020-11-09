eMindful and Veteran's PATH Partner to Address Mental Health Crisis Facing Veterans

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While preparing to retire from the Army after 20 years of service, Karen Charchan became plagued by severe stress, debilitating anxiety, and a number of physical health problems that resulted in surgery. After seeing several mental health professionals, she turned to Journey Forward: The M.M.A.P. for Success, a virtual, applied mindfulness program specifically designed to help veterans.

"I was in a dark place. This program was a game changer for me," Charchan said. "It allowed me to apply mindfulness throughout my day, so that when emotions bubbled up, I wasn't overtaken by them. This program is amazing, and I wish I had discovered mindfulness earlier."

Charchan is one of many veterans who has turned to virtual solutions to address the emotional challenges that come with military service. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has seen a dramatic increase in telehealth care for veterans across the country and the federal government has made a significant investment in telehealth services that address the mental health crisis facing this population.

Veteran's Day 2020 marks the one-year anniversary of the collaboration between eMindful, the leading provider of live, virtual mindfulness programs, and Veteran's PATH, a 501c3 organization dedicated to helping returning veterans rediscover meaning, purpose, and joy through mindfulness, meditation, and a safe community. Through eMindful's in-kind donation of $150,000 to Veteran's PATH, they've created and launched this new program to help veterans integrate mindfulness into everyday life and cope with issues that are unique to their circumstances, including overcoming addictive behaviors and chronic pain, finding purpose, and developing the skills required for the transition from soldier to civilian. Two pilot cohorts of the program were completed earlier this year with exceptional results, including Charchan and many others.

To commemorate the successful launch of the program, the partners are inviting veterans and active military members to a free mindfulness webinar from 5 - 6 p.m. ET on Nov. 10. To register for the webinar, click here.

The next cohort of Journey Forward: The M.M.A.P For Success will begin Jan. 26; free registrations for the program are available for a limited time here.

Media Contact:

Zev Suissa

772-569-4540

zev@emindful.com

About eMindful

eMindful provides evidence-based, mindfulness programs for everyday life and chronic conditions by helping individuals make every moment matter.

About Veteran's PATH

Veteran's PATH enables returning veterans to rediscover meaning, purpose, and joy in their lives through mindfulness, meditation, and a supportive community.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emindful-and-veterans-path-partner-to-address-mental-health-crisis-facing-veterans-301169064.html

SOURCE eMindful