iKO Media Group Expands Kazakh TV Distribution with HD distribution over MEASAT

ROME, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iKO Media Group, a global end-to-end service provider for broadcasters and content owners, has been collaborating with Kazakh TV, Kazakhstan's first national satellite television channel, for over 3 years. In the most recent upgrade with the channel, iKOMG will be offering Kazakh TV distribution service in HD over the MEASAT-3a satellite.

"Kazakh TV is an important strategic customer for iKO and we have pulled all our commercial and technical resources together in order to come up with a tailored and highly effective solution to meet their specific needs. Our ability to continuously offer them new and advanced services directly contributes to the stability and strength of this partnership, which we see growing in the months and years to come." said Rami Goldberg, VP Sales EMEA.

With HD distribution from iKO, Kazakh TV will be able to offer its channel, including live streaming, in HD quality to all its viewers around the globe. This upgrade to HD for Kazakh TV is part of iKO Media Groups' overall strategy to offer top of the line, advanced services to its client base. Upgraded services such as HD, 4K as well as a wide variety of streaming solutions are available at www.ikomg.com

"We are very pleased to announce the growth of our collaboration with iKOMG. We have now completed the migration of the Kazakh TV channel to HD format across all distribution platforms offering our audience the best content from Central Asia, in high quality. The completed migration of Kazakh TV to HD all over the world was the result of long and hard work and unprecedented loyalty of iKOMG and even more so more valuable since it was achieved in one of the most difficult periods of time we have seen in decades." said Robert Muradyan, Deputy Director Strategy

"We are happy to see our collaboration with iKOMG expand consistently and are delighted to welcome Kazakh TV to join the MEASAT HD Platform. The addition of Kazakh TV to the 91.5°E video neighbourhood is a reflection of the growing popularity of HD channels distributed from our hotslot which also boasts in-orbit redundancy" said Ganendra Selvaraj, AVP Sales.

About Kazakh TV

Kazakh TV is an image-building, educational channel about the dynamically developing and emerging Kazakhstan, its investment and tourism potential, global initiatives, cultural and historical heritage and sustainable development measures. The channel's content is entirely original and locally produced.

Kazakh TV broadcasts internationally 24 hours a day in 5 languages via major satellite platforms including HotBird 13B, Galaxy 19, AsiaSat 5 and Yamal 401. The broadcast is available in 118 countries including North and Central America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia, Australia and Oceania, North Africa and the Middle East.

About MEASAT

MEASAT is a premium supplier of communication and video services to leading broadcasters, Direct-To-Home (DTH) platforms and telecom operators. With capacity across five (5) communication satellites, MEASAT provides services to over 150 countries representing 80% of the world's population across Asia, Middle East, Africa, Europe and Australia. Soon, the MEASAT fleet will be further strengthened with the addition of MEASAT-3d at 91.5°E in 2021/2022 which will enable 100% high-speed broadband coverage throughout Malaysia and serve the growth requirements of Malaysian 4G & 5G mobile networks; increase video distribution capacity across the Asia Pacific region; and provide unrivalled in-orbit satellite redundancy for the region.

For more information, visit www.measat.com

About iKO Media Group

iKO Media Group is a boutique end-to-end media service partner for broadcasters and content owners. They provide tailor-made solutions focused on customer needs through dedicated service to a wide range of global and local networks.

iKOMG delivers effective solutions customized to specific budgets and requirements without compromising on quality of service. As a trusted partner to dozens of global and local networks, iKOMG is identified with expert knowledge, dedicated service and professionalism. The company's sustainability strategy focuses on social, environmental, and economic responsibility.



For more information, visit www.ikomg.com/news

Press Contact

iKOMG

Yael Ayalon

ya@ikomg.com

www.ikomg.com

MEASAT

Shawna Felicia

shawnafelicia@measat.com

www.measat.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iko-media-group-expands-kazakh-tv-distribution-with-hd-distribution-over-measat-301168694.html

SOURCE iKO Media Group