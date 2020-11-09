Leyline Renewable Capital Surpasses 4GW of Renewable Energy Projects and $100 Million in Capital Committed

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leyline Renewable Capital, a leading provider of pre-construction debt and equity capital for renewable energy development, today announced its projects have collectively surpassed 4GW of potential renewable energy generation, representing more than $100 million in development capital commitments. Since inception, Leyline has financed the development of more than 40 projects across anaerobic digestion, solar power, wind power, battery storage and landfill gas, which will lead to the reduction of 5.9 million metric tons in greenhouse gas emissions.

Recent completed transactions include:

Providing Belltown Power USA with the capital to begin the development of projects totaling 394MW.

with the capital to begin the development of projects totaling 394MW. Retrofitting and reengineering the Port of Tillamook Bay Digestor project, which will result in a projected net generation of 8,988 MWh annually.

Providing a development loan to Solterra Partners to secure a power purchase agreement for a 100MW solar project in North Carolina .

In August 2019, Leyline received an investment from Newlight Partners LP to support Leyline's identification and execution of renewable energy projects throughout the United States. Leyline's recent partnerships bring its total transactions to 4.1GW of renewable energy generation capacity across the United States.

"Surpassing four gigawatts of renewable energy generation capacity is a significant achievement and indicative of Leyline's position as a capital partner of choice for investors and developers in the rapidly growing renewable energy industry sector," said Erik Lensch, CEO of Leyline Renewable Capital. "We are grateful for Newlight's support as we continue to expand the breadth of our development activity in an effort to materially increase renewable energy capacity and reduce greenhouse gas emissions."

"This is an impressive milestone for Leyline, and we are excited to partner with Erik and his experienced team, who are working to solve the challenges that renewable energy developers face in our collective fight against climate change," said Mark Longstreth, a partner at Newlight. "Leyline's execution ability in renewable energy projects is capable of generating substantial positive impact on the environment and economy, and Newlight is proud to be partnered with Leyline as it continues to grow its business."

Renewable energy developers interested in partnering with Leyline Renewable Capital can find more information here.

About Leyline Renewable Capital

Leyline Renewable Capital invests in the development, construction and financing of sophisticated renewable energy projects. Backed by a team of seasoned investors with deep experience in the renewable industry, Leyline provides financing that bridges the gap between development and construction. By investing in the pre-construction phase of renewable energy projects, Leyline is able to accelerate the development process and help developers scale their business. Leyline leverages a broad base of experience in greenfield project development, design, construction and finance with an extensive network of relationships with industry leaders to provide support and capital for projects from concept to commercial operation. Leyline actively promotes anti-racism and diversity in the renewables industry and reports quarterly on its environmental impact and social change efforts. Learn more about Leyline Renewable Capital at https://leylinecapital.com.

About Newlight Partners LP

Newlight Partners LP is a private investment firm focused on collaborating with management teams and strategic investors to build unique, durable businesses, predominantly in North America. For more than 15 years, the Newlight team has helped build successful enterprises in five sectors, including financial services, telecommunications, power and infrastructure, healthcare services and business services. Led by David Wassong and Ravi Yadav, the Newlight team has invested approximately $6 billion in more than 100 investments since 2005, first as the Strategic Investments Group at Soros Fund Management LLC, and now as Newlight after the team's spin out from Soros in 2018. Newlight has approximately $4 billion in capital commitments and assets under management. For more information, please visit www.newlightpartners.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leyline-renewable-capital-surpasses-4gw-of-renewable-energy-projects-and-100-million-in-capital-committed-301168734.html

SOURCE Leyline Renewable Capital