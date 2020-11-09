Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Peraton Awarded $950M Advanced Battle Management System IDIQ Contract

PRNewswire  
November 09, 2020 8:30am   Comments
Share:

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton has been awarded a $950,000,000 ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

This contract is part of a multiple award multi-level security effort to provide development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms.

"Peraton has a long track record of supporting Air Force innovation and research, and we are proud to have been selected as one of the service's industry partners in developing the information backbone for the future of joint warfighting," said John Coleman, President, Defense and Homeland Security sector.

The contract supports the development of the U.S. Air Force's Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS), a component of the Department of Defense's JADC2 effort. The goal of ABMS, according to the Air Force, "is to enable the Air Force and Space Force to operate together and as part of a joint team – connecting sensors, decision makers and weapons through a secure data network enabling rapid decision making and all-domain command and control."

"The Air Force's Advanced Battle Management System is a critical network-centric component to enable future innovation within the Department of Defense's JADC2 effort," said Kevin Schweer, Vice President, Defense Research. "Peraton looks forward to continue partnering with the Air Force to provide innovative and enabling technologies to put the right information in the right hands at the right time, making U.S. forces and our allies smarter and enabling them to act faster in defense of our national and global security."

About Peraton
Peraton provides innovative, reliable solutions to the nation's most sensitive and mission-critical programs and systems. As a trusted provider of highly differentiated space, intelligence, cyber, defense, homeland security, and communications capabilities, Peraton is a critical partner to the Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, and select federal agencies and commercial entities. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, the company employs 3,500 people across the U.S. and Canada. Visit Peraton.com/News and follow @PeratonCorp on Twitter for news and updates.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peraton-awarded-950m-advanced-battle-management-system-idiq-contract-301167979.html

SOURCE Peraton

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com