Peraton Awarded $950M Advanced Battle Management System IDIQ Contract

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton has been awarded a $950,000,000 ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

This contract is part of a multiple award multi-level security effort to provide development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms.

"Peraton has a long track record of supporting Air Force innovation and research, and we are proud to have been selected as one of the service's industry partners in developing the information backbone for the future of joint warfighting," said John Coleman, President, Defense and Homeland Security sector.

The contract supports the development of the U.S. Air Force's Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS), a component of the Department of Defense's JADC2 effort. The goal of ABMS, according to the Air Force, "is to enable the Air Force and Space Force to operate together and as part of a joint team – connecting sensors, decision makers and weapons through a secure data network enabling rapid decision making and all-domain command and control."

"The Air Force's Advanced Battle Management System is a critical network-centric component to enable future innovation within the Department of Defense's JADC2 effort," said Kevin Schweer, Vice President, Defense Research. "Peraton looks forward to continue partnering with the Air Force to provide innovative and enabling technologies to put the right information in the right hands at the right time, making U.S. forces and our allies smarter and enabling them to act faster in defense of our national and global security."

