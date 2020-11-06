Ready Computing Announces Partnership With Information Builders

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Computing, a leader in healthcare IT services and solutions, is proud to announce its Information Builders partnership

Information Builders, which has experienced success in the supply chain market, offers tools to analyze data and leverage it using dashboards. The New York City-based company helps organizations get their complex and disconnected data in order so they can build, embed, and automate intelligence in everything they do.

"Healthcare organizations need a data and analytics solution that delivers trusted business insights from the information inside and outside of their business. To do this, data must be operationalized more efficiently and effectively, using data integration, data quality, master data management, business intelligence, and analytics," said Brian Doheny, Senior Vice President, Global Sales and Channel at Information Builders. "With their deep experience in implementing healthcare technology solutions and Information Builders, end-to-end data and analytics platform, Omni-HealthData, our partnership with Ready Computing will help ensure our mutual clients maximize the value of their data for critical decision-making."

Ready Computing currently implements Information Builders' technology and has been growing this partnership over the past year.

"Our partnership with Information Builders allows us to deliver enhanced data management that our clients can trust and depend on," said Brett Johnson, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development, Ready Computing. "This added layer of trust is something we'll continue to build on and nurture with our current and future clients."

From concept to development, Ready Computing is committed to ensuring their clients' success, and through the Information Builders partnership, the company will use data that's been generated at all points of the customer journey and operational processes to better serve their customers.

No matter the industry, Ready Computing has one goal, and it's to deliver powerful IT solutions of true value. The announcement of their Information Builders partnership is a testament to this goal.

Learn more about how Ready Computing provides robust and reliable data management solutions here.

About Ready Computing

Ready Computing specializes in designing, building, implementing, and managing large-scale IT solutions for healthcare and other industries. Ready Computing serves both the public and private sectors in the United States and internationally, and Ready Computing supports organizations of all sizes with its comprehensive software and service offerings. Ready Computing excels in leveraging existing IT investments while providing complementary solutions that position clients for future growth and competitive advantage.

