EY Canada welcomes IDMSense to the firm to enhance Digital Identity solutions for clients

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - EY Canada is enhancing its cybersecurity offerings by welcoming IDMSense to the firm today. IDMSense is a boutique Digital Identity firm excelling in emerging solutions including Privileged Access Management (PAM), Secrets Management and Cloud-based Identity Management.

"Organizations are introducing more users, more data and, as a result, more cybersecurity risk to their businesses every day as digital acceleration advances," says Linda Williams, EY Canada Managing Partner, Consulting. "Digital Identity solutions are foundational to any information security program, allowing organizations to manage and control access to data. We're excited to welcome top talent into EY to help protect what matters most to our clients."

IDMSense provides innovative, secure Digital Identity solutions and hands-on integration support for large clients across sectors. The team members will join over 6,000 EY cybersecurity practitioners globally connected in 150 countries to offer advanced Digital Identity solutions.

"Joining forces with EY is an opportunity to combine our teams of innovative and agile thinkers to create a more powerful presence in the market," says Omer Arshed, IDMSense Managing Director. "We're proud of the advanced service capability that we've built and now, together with local and global EY networks of skilled cybersecurity practitioners, we look forward to bringing entirely new possibilities to clients."

Architecting and implementing an effective PAM strategy can help organizations protect against cyberattacks — increasingly important as recent EY survey results reveal 66% of Canadian businesses are experiencing more attack attempts. This number is expected to continue trending upwards as threats evolve to exploit the COVID-19 environment.

"As our clients' cyber threat landscape continues to grow, IDMSense's expertise will enhance our capabilities to help businesses better protect against insider threats and external cyber attacks through the lifecycle management of digital identities for their people, systems and services," says Yogen Appalraju EY Canada Cybersecurity Leader. "Having an effective Digital Identity solution can help businesses reduce cyber risk and operational costs, while enhancing digital platforms to improve end-user satisfaction."

IDMSense is one of many investments EY is making in advanced cybersecurity capabilities. Most recently, EY Canada expanded its Managed Detection and Response expertise by joining forces with ElevatedPrompt Solutions Inc. The firm also launched a comprehensive data breach crisis response offering for our clients in collaboration with Norton Rose Fulbright and Provident Communications.

Learn more about how IDMSense is enhancing our Digital Identity services to help organizations balance great user experiences with smart security and privacy controls that are fit for purpose.

