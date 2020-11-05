NuZee And Farmer Brothers Announce Manufacturing Partnership

PLANO, Texas and NORTHLAKE, Texas, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NuZee, Inc. (d/b/a Coffee Blenders®) (NASDAQ:NUZE) ("NuZee" or "the Company"), a leading U.S. producer of specialty single serve pour-over pouches and tea bag coffee pouches, and Farmer Bros. Co. ("Farmer Brothers"), today announced a strategic partnership under which Farmer Brothers will provide access to manufacturing capacity as NuZee continues to roll out innovative coffee and tea products in the U.S.

Under the agreement, NuZee may place up to 50 co-packing machines in Farmer Brothers' 500,000 square foot, SQF-certified, zero waste facility in Northlake, Texas. These machines would ultimately have the capacity to produce up to 300 million single serve tea bag, coffee pouches and pour over drip cups. By pairing Farmer Brothers' sophisticated manufacturing and distribution capability with NuZee's technical expertise and products with proven demand in Asia, the partnership is expected to accelerate the scale-up in the U.S. and efficient delivery of NuZee's innovative products to coffee companies and branded businesses.

Masa Higashida, President and CEO of NuZee, said, "I am very excited to have Farmer Brothers as our manufacturing partner and believe by combining our expertise and capabilities we will be able to change the way single serve coffee is enjoyed in America. Our partnership features a shared commitment to sustainable practices that I believe will resonate with NuZee's direct customers and consumers across the nation as they continue to look for environmentally friendly and convenient ways to enjoy the products they love. Farmer Brothers' leadership vision aligns well with ours, and together, I believe we will be able accomplish our goals."

Deverl Maserang, Farmer Brothers President and CEO said, "We are delighted to partner with NuZee in helping to scale their innovative products and well-recognized brands in the U.S. By leveraging our manufacturing and distribution capabilities the agreement provides Farmer Brothers with incremental cost leverage and upside opportunity as NuZee builds its success in the U.S. Partnering with NuZee also is consistent with our demonstrated commitment to sustainable sourcing, production and distribution of environmentally conscious products."

Farmer Brothers' Northlake, Texas facility sits on over 28 acres and is located strategically to nearby shipping ports and key distribution routes, allowing for very efficient movement of inbound raw materials and outbound finished goods for both companies. Farmer Brothers reputation for sustainability aligns with NuZee's goal to provide an eco-friendly alternative to the single cup capsule.

About NuZee and Coffee Blenders

NuZee, Inc. (d/b/a Coffee Blenders®) is a specialty coffee company and a leading U.S. single-serve pour-over coffee producer and co-packer. We own sophisticated packing equipment developed in Asia for single serve pour over and tea bag coffee production. We co-pack single-serve pour-over coffee products for customers in the U.S. market and have a subsidiary in Seoul Korea where we manufacture drip cup coffee and tea bag coffee for the Asian market. Our California production facility is an SQF level 2 and Organic certified coffee production and packaging facility.

About Farmer Brothers

Founded in 1912, Farmer Bros. Co. is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products. The company's product lines include organic, Direct Trade and sustainably produced coffee. With a robust line of coffee, hot and iced teas, cappuccino mixes, spices, and baking/biscuit mixes, the company delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to its U.S. based customers. The company serves a wide variety of customers, from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers like restaurant and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer branded coffee and tea products, and foodservice distributors.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements. NuZee cautions you that such statements are only predictions, and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect NuZee's current expectations, and NuZee does not undertake to update or revise these forward looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other NuZee statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NuZee's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and general economic conditions, general market acceptance of and demand for our products, and our need for substantial additional funds. For a description of additional factors that may cause NuZee's actual results, performance or expectations to differ from any forward-looking statements, please review the information set forth in the "Risk Factors" and other sections of the Company's public reports filed with the SEC.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuzee-and-farmer-brothers-announce-manufacturing-partnership-301166904.html

SOURCE NuZee, Inc.