Infosys Helps Citizens Energy Group Enhance Customer Experience and Billing

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 5, 2020 /CNW/ -- Infosys (NYSE:INFY), the global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the successful implementation of next-gen Oracle Utilities Customer to Meter (C2M) at Citizens Energy Group (Citizens) to help them enhance overall customer experience and employee productivity with a new Customer Information System (CIS).

As the sole systems integrator, Infosys enabled Citizens with the customer service transformation program over a two-year period that included business process standardization, implementation of Oracle software platforms, and integration with Edge systems. This program modernized Citizens' customer services, self-service, and meter data management processes for future scalability and flexibility to handle changing customer needs.

This engagement is one of the first few Oracle Utilities C2M based customer service transformations in the world. As part of the program, Infosys leveraged capabilities from its North America Innovation Hub in Indianapolis and Utilities solutions like the Infosys proprietary Preconfigured Accelerator for Customer Experience (PACE) on top of the Oracle Utilities technology stack.

Curtis Popp, Vice President of Customer Operations at Citizens, said, "We are excited to be live on our new Oracle C2M system. Infosys has been a trusted partner on our digital transformation journey and we heavily leveraged their depth of utility knowledge and best practices for implementing a modern customer service solution. This program will enable Citizens to transform our approach to customer service with a modern and agile CIS."

Ashiss Kumar Dash, SVP and Segment Head - Services, Utilities, Resources, Energy, Infosys, said, "We are pleased to announce yet another successful completion of Customer Service transformation program on schedule for Citizens in Indianapolis. The utilities industry is going through an unprecedented change due to increased customer expectations, regulatory amendments while at the same time trying to keep pace with the dynamic technology landscape. By deploying a flexible, scalable and fully integrated Customer Information System based on Oracle C2M, Infosys has enabled Citizens to achieve elevated customer experience, higher operational performance, and seamlessly navigate the digital future."

About Citizens Energy Group

Citizens Energy Group provides safe and reliable utility services to about 800,000 people in the Indianapolis area. Citizens operates its utilities only for the benefit of customers and the community. Additional information is available online at www.CitizensEnergyGroup.com

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE:INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

