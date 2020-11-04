Ryerson and Chartwells Extend Foodservice Partnership with 5-Year Contract Renewal

Transforming the Campus Dining Experience at Ryerson University

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Chartwells Canada and Ryerson University announced the continuation of their seven-year partnership with the signing of a new five-year service renewal contract. Through this renewal, Chartwells continues to offer wholesome, delicious, affordable meals customized to Ryerson's diverse population, while transforming the campus dining experience through technology, digital innovation, and culinary creativity.

Spanning seven years, their existing partnership has allowed Chartwells the opportunity to intimately know and appreciate what makes Ryerson University unique. With Ryerson's diverse and inclusive urban culture and focus on innovative, career-focused education, Chartwells understands that the campus dining experience must represent this distinct university community. Chartwells is relied on as a collaborative thought partner that energizes the entrepreneurial Ryerson spirit.

"It has been a pleasure working in partnership with Chartwells to bring a holistic dining experience to our students by providing fresh, local ingredients along with innovation to our RUEats' menus and offerings. We look forward to Chartwells continuing to provide healthy and diverse culinary choices and a continued commitment to sustainability to our student-focused food service." said Deborah Brown, VP of Administration and Operations.

"We are honoured to have been Ryerson's trusted partner for the last seven years, and we look forward to exceeding our guests' expectations as it pertains to safety, delicious menus and innovative digital solutions," said Ashton Sequeira, President Chartwells. "Ryerson's entrepreneurial spirit makes them an ideal partner to launch new innovation, and I look forward to the rewarding outcomes these initiatives bring."

As part of this five-year partnership, Ryerson and Chartwells will collaborate to expand digital innovation and culinary creativity on campus through the following key areas:

Ryerson Eats (RUEats) – RUEats, the Ryerson-branded dining experience powered by Chartwells continues to bring affordable, delicious, and holistic menu options in catering and retail, tailored specifically to Ryerson's unique urban demographic. Authentic global flavours maximizing local ingredients, including Indigenous Menus, make sure every student feels at home and is represented through RUEats.





Digital Innovation - Boost Technology, a pre-order pre-pay app fully supported by Chartwells, offers the Ryerson community on-campus delivery and allergen ordering features. Food Lockers, a digital locker solution for Boost app online ordering and pickup, reduces time spent waiting in line by offering a digital cubby that keeps guests' personalized meals at their desired temperatures. Chartwells will support an innovation upgrade to the Daphne Cockwell Health Sciences Complex, outfitting the space with a fresh new look and Chartwells' latest digital technology.





Thinking Ahead Giving Back (TAGB) – Chartwells' unique initiatives that focus on food with purpose, continuous innovation, and community engagement, brought to life through their Thinking Ahead Giving Back vision and plan. The TAGB vision brings together these key elements with the commitment to Giving Back to support students and local communities.

When it was time to consider foodservice partnerships, Ryerson chose Chartwells for many reasons, including Chartwells' retail design, focus on digital solutions, culinary expertise, the strength of team, and available resources to deliver on Ryerson's food services vision.

Chartwells looks forward to continuing their partnership with the Ryerson community, and creating an experience that cultivates a nourishing, accessible, enjoyable, and innovative campus dining experience that supports learning, celebrates diversity, protects the environment, and builds community.

About Chartwells Canada – Compass Group Canada

Chartwells Canada is a sector of Compass Group Canada, the country's leading foodservice and support services provider with over 25,000 associates working throughout the country. The company specializes in providing foodservices and support services across the core sectors including leading sports and leisure venues, executive dining rooms and cafes, schools, universities, seniors' residences and hospitals as well as remote camps and offshore oil rigs. Compass Group Canada has been certified as Great Place to Work (2018; 2019; 2020); Best Workplaces Retail & Hospitality (2019, 2020) and Best Workplaces in Ontario (2020)] by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures.

