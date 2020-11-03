GI Alliance Expands Chicago Presence in Hinsdale

DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Alliance, the nation's largest independent gastroenterology services organization, and Illinois Gastroenterology Group ("IGG"), today announced further expansion in the Midwest and greater Chicago area through a new partnership in Hinsdale, IL with Hinsdale Gastroenterology Associates ("HGA") and Dr. Carl Calandra.

HGA strives to provide the best digestive and endoscopy services combined with a superior patient experience team of 3 gastroenterologists and 1 advanced-level provider.

"This new partnership between GI Alliance, IGG, HGA and Dr. Calandra further expands our existing presence in Illinois and the Midwest," said Dr. Jim Weber, CEO of GI Alliance. "We are looking forward to working with these outstanding like-minded physicians."

"Our decision to partner with GI Alliance and IGG is based on our similar values and vision for the future of gastroenterology," said Dr. Robert Janda. "We believe that by sharing resources, we will strengthen our practice and enhance our ability to provide best-in-class care for our patients."

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Calandra to our growing team in Hinsdale and the greater Chicago area. His clinical experience and commitment to high-quality patient care makes Dr. Calandra a great addition," said Dr. Mitch Bernsen, President of IGG.

About GI Alliance

GI Alliance is a physician-led and majority physician-owned GI services organization supporting the needs of more than 375 independent gastroenterologists operating in Texas, Louisiana, Illinois, Arizona, Indiana, and Arkansas. GI practices that are part of the GI Alliance are focused on providing the highest-quality care to their patients. In addition to providing operational support for practices, GI Alliance is working to unite gastroenterologists nationwide to align interests and improve the quality of care for patients.

