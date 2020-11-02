Internova Travel Group Adopts Health Security Verification Platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In its continued global initiative to ensure consumers can travel with confidence and stay in a safe environment, Internova Travel Group has selected digital health company Sharecare and Forbes Travel Guide as health security verification partners to validate the procedures and protocols at more than 50,000 hotels booked through its systems. The dynamic solution will help the travel industry align on a common approach, consistent protocols, and an established system of health security, say company executives.

"Our goal is to ensure our travelers can book with confidence," said Internova Travel Group CEO J.D. O'Hara .

"This verification process will allow us to evaluate the quality of the vast myriad of health policies and solutions that exist at hotels throughout the world, as well as highlight those who meet best-in-class standards," said J.D. O'Hara, CEO of Internova Travel Group, one of the largest travel services companies in the world. "The services provided by Sharecare will be an important way to dynamically amplify the existing health safety protocols in place at hotels, as well as give travelers a recognizable certification that assures them that a hotel or resort is health security verified."

"The pandemic has made it clear that in order for the hospitality industry to scale for our new normal, hotels and resorts must, first and foremost, assure employees and guests of their safety," said Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide, the global authority on genuine Five-Star service. "Sharecare Health Security verification with Forbes Travel Guide gives guests, travel planners, and hotel staff an added layer of confidence that the places away from home where they choose to work, play, and stay are committed to health security at a time when they absolutely need it."

Developed in response to the catastrophic impact COVID-19 has had on the hospitality industry, Sharecare's health security solution enables hotels to amplify existing safety protocols and comply with expert-validated best practices to minimize the risk and impact of acute public health events. This partnership is one of several initiatives Internova Travel Group has undertaken to promote safer travel. Last month, O'Hara and Internova executives piloted a digital health pass called CommonPass aimed at replacing quarantine with COVID-19 testing. The company's Travel Leaders Group division launched a program called "Book with Confidence," which provides participating travel advisors with a library of health and safety related resources to assist travelers.

"Our goal is to ensure our travelers can book with confidence, fly with confidence and stay with confidence," said O'Hara. "The more consistent information our advisors can provide to travelers, the more prepared and comfortable they will be in restarting their travels."

The health security solution from Atlanta-based industry-leader Sharecare, is a complement to its flagship data-driven, virtual health platform that includes a comprehensive COVID-19 readiness solution, Well-Being@Work.

"We are committed to empowering the hospitality industry to address the evolving emotional, educational, clinical, and operational challenges introduced by the pandemic by creating a culture of accountability that fosters resilience through well-being and health security," said Hermann Elger, president of travel, hospitality, and entertainment at Sharecare. "By combining our keen understanding of population health and digital innovation with the power of Forbes Travel Guide's expertise in unparalleled service and standards, we can ensure that physical facilities apply the appropriate safety protocols while employees and guests within those spaces have the tools and resources to stay safe and build resilience."

Internova expects all hotels it works with to be Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED® with Forbes Travel Guide by the end of Q1 2022. Internova's partnership with Sharecare and Forbes Travel Guide was facilitated by Axcess Worldwide.

For more information about Sharecare health security verification through Forbes Travel Guide, please visit https://www.forbestravelguide.com/health.

About Internova Travel Group

Internova Travel Group is one of the largest travel services companies in the world with a collection of leading brands delivering high-touch, personal travel expertise to leisure and corporate clients. Internova manages leisure, business and franchise firms through a portfolio of distinctive divisions. Internova represents more than 65,000 travel advisors in over 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations predominantly in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries.

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide is the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Started as Mobil Travel Guide in 1958, the company created the first Five-Star rating system in the United States. Today, Forbes Travel Guide's incognito inspectors travel the world, evaluating properties based on up to 900 rigorous, objective standards. Forbes Travel Guide also supports the hospitality industry and other service-oriented businesses such as luxury residential, healthcare and private clubs with bespoke training solutions, evaluation services and the creation of custom service standards. For more information, please visit partner.forbestravelguide.com.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform and programs are designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving awareness, engagement, and positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit https://www.sharecare.com.

Media Contacts:

Internova: Dina Ruden , druden@internova.com, 571-263-3897

Sheree Curry , scurry@travelleaders.com, 763.577.3679

, druden@internova.com, 571-263-3897 , scurry@travelleaders.com, 763.577.3679 Sharecare : pr@sharecare.com, 404.665.4305

: pr@sharecare.com, 404.665.4305 Forbes Travel Guide: press@forbestravelguide.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/internova-travel-group-adopts-health-security-verification-platform-301165098.html

SOURCE Internova Travel Group