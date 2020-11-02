IHRC, Inc. to help FDA advance laboratory safety and security

ATLANTA, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 30, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) awarded IHRC, Inc. a 5-year, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract, with a ceiling value of $49.5 million to provide support to the Office of Laboratory Safety (OLS). IHRC is an international consulting and professional services company focused on providing support in science and health, information management, management consulting, bioinformatics and global health.

OLS provides services, policy, and oversight for laboratory science, laboratory security, laboratory design and safety engineering reviews; carries out maintenance and management of primary barrier equipment; provides enterprise-level industrial hygiene services; and supports laboratory quality and safety practices throughout the Agency.

"It is our privilege to support the work of the OLS," said Dr. Feda Masseoud, IHRC's president. "Our team of experts is well positioned to help the FDA advance its laboratory safety and security mission."

Under the contract, the IHRC team will work in collaboration with OLS to promote and enhance the standardization of laboratory practices and policies across the FDA.

About IHRC, Inc.

IHRC is a woman-owned business established and incorporated in Georgia in 2007. IHRC specializes in supporting international public health organizations, federal and state governmental organizations, and private companies engaged in research, diagnosis, prevention, and control of infectious diseases.

IHRC corporate experience supporting the DHHS includes more than 155 contracts in support of the FDA, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

For more information about IHRC, please visit https://www.ihrc.com/.

