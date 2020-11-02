Lucid Selects Tapad to Enable Global Reach and Expand Scale of Targeted Sample Audiences for Survey Deployment and Insights

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapad, a global leader in digital identity resolution, has announced today a partnership with Lucid, a programmatic research technology platform that connects people with questions to providers of answers through the Lucid Marketplace. Users of the Lucid Marketplace will now have access to Tapad's global, privacy-safe digital cross-device solution, The Tapad Graph. This access will provide Lucid with the ability to extend their reach to additional devices and help Lucid customers identify and connect with potential respondents to obtain quality data for business insights.

With this partnership, global marketers working with Lucid will be able to uncover additional quality respondents through Tapad's extended reach to mobile ad IDs (MAIDs) that would be otherwise unseen. As today's digital consumption is rapidly shifting toward new devices, and engaged users are essential to brand research, Tapad's global scale of coveted mobile IDs brings value not only to Lucid, but to Lucid's customers.

"We are so excited to partner with Tapad and significantly improve Mobile Ad ID coverage in the Lucid Marketplace," said Bridget Bidlack, SVP, Product at Lucid. "Our customers will be able to uncover even deeper insights with the scale of mobile ids that Tapad brings to our platform. As sentiments and consumer opinions are evolving at exceptional rates, our customers require quality data to develop their strategies – this partnership ensures that expected consistency."

A global, privacy-safe digital cross-device solution, The Tapad Graph is built on top of a curated network of data providers. Combined with the power of sophisticated machine learning models with authenticated signals, it provides a comprehensive and differentiated digital identity graph for Tapad customers. By leveraging The Tapad Graph, marketers can extend reach and scale through omnichannel programmatic strategies and resolve complex customer journeys to enable a more precise and actionable way to engage consumers across multiple devices.

"By bringing additional reach and scale to Lucid, we're helping to find users that will provide survey responses more quickly. Heading into the holiday season, it's never been more important for marketers to have these quality and up-to-date insights from consumers at scale," said Chris Feo, Chief Revenue Officer at Tapad.

To learn more about Tapad and our digital identity resolution capabilities, visit www.tapad.com.

About Tapad

Tapad is the global leader in privacy-safe, cross-device digital identity resolution. By creating the most robust digital identity graph in the market, Tapad enables marketers to identify a brand consumer or a related household across multiple devices, unlocking use cases across programmatic targeting, media measurement, attribution and personalization.

About Lucid

Lucid is a programmatic research technology platform that provides access to first-party survey data in over 100 countries. With its global community of sample buyers and suppliers, the Lucid Marketplace enables anyone, in any industry, to ask questions of online audiences and find the answers they need – fast. Founded in 2010, Lucid is headquartered in New Orleans, LA with offices throughout North America, EMEA, and APAC.

Media contact: tapad@5wpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lucid-selects-tapad-to-enable-global-reach-and-expand-scale-of-targeted-sample-audiences-for-survey-deployment-and-insights-301164208.html

SOURCE Tapad