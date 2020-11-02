Outstanding business opportunities in Asia for the Italian beauty industry

HONG KONG, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 153 Italian companies will participate in the exclusive digital event of Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week, thanks to the investments of ITA - Italian Trade Agency and of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, with the collaboration of Cosmetica Italia, the association representing about 600 companies in the national cosmetic sector. The online event, dedicated to companies and operators looking for innovative business solutions in the Asia-Pacific region, will allow them to cope with the current international economic scenario and the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

From 9 to 13 November, the 153 Italian companies involved, many of them having their first experience with the peculiarities of the markets in the Asia-Pacific region, will be able to interact with more than 10,000 buyers from 70 countries: an exclusive showcase to give visibility to more than 500 brands and over 6,000 products of the highest quality.

The selected companies will represent all sectors. There are 33 exhibitors in the production chain: from formulation to packaging, from machinery to solutions for private labels. Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week will also be attended by a significant delegation of finished product companies, with particular attention to Perfumery & Cosmetics, the Natural Cosmetics segment, and professional channels for the world of Professional Aesthetics, Hair, and Nail.

Made in Italy cosmetics dictates trends in all major international markets and is a strategic reference for multinationals, brands, trend scouts, and R & D managers worldwide. The Italian industry is, in fact, a guarantee of quality, safety, style, and design: Italian companies produce 55% of the make-up consumed in the world.

The collaboration with the ITA and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation aims to support the Italian cosmetics industry's excellence in the best-performing markets. Asia-Pacific countries are likely to play a fundamental role in the economic recovery in the coming months. Being present today with the most representative companies is therefore essential to confirm our country's leadership in this crucial sector.

"In this particular historical moment, we need a new vision oriented towards innovation and digital - says Carlo Ferro, President of ITA. - Digital becomes essential for those who want to operate today on international markets, also and above all in the Eastern ones. ITA, as part of the export agreement, has strengthened support activities for our companies and redefined the programs of our initiatives in this direction. Among them, I recall the Fiera Smart 365 project, which will allow the event to live 356 days a year. With this initiative, we intend to consolidate the positioning of Cosmoprof as the leading international showcase in the sector. Further to that, we signed agreements with numerous marketplaces to bring Italian companies to 59 initiatives in e-commerce and offline to online large-scale distribution channels in 28 countries worldwide. Besides, of course, to an effective promotional campaign for Italy brand. With the strong awareness that our country will return to be a leader in international markets. "

"In the manufacturing landscape, cosmetics manufactured in our country also stand out abroad for their quality, propensity for innovation and the creative ability typical of Italian" know-how "that the whole world appreciates - comments Renato Ancorotti, President of Cosmetica Italia. - It is a competitive lever to be exploited in the phase of redefining the paradigms on international markets, especially when the preliminary closing figures for 2020 indicate a contraction in exports of 15% compared to 2019. The constant promotion of the Italian cosmetics industry and its products outside national borders is the way to go in synergy with companies, ITA, institutions, and alongside the historic partner BolognaFiere ".

During Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week, an ad hoc digital catalogue will be dedicated to Italian companies. Exhibitors will also take advantage of the most cutting-edge match-making tools developed for the occasion by presenting their proposals to the most influential buyers and distributors in the region.

For further information, check https://digital-week.cosmoprof-asia.com/en-us/Visit/Exhibitor-List-2020/pavilions/Italy

