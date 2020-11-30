Market Overview

Brinks Home Security™ to Present at Imperial Capital's Security Investor Conference

Globe Newswire  
November 30, 2020 5:28pm   Comments
DALLAS-FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monitronics International, Inc. and its subsidiaries (doing business as Brinks Home Security™), ("Brinks Home Security" or the "Company") (OTC:SCTY) today announced that it will participate in the Imperial Capital 2020 Virtual Security Investors Conference. Mr. William Niles, Brinks Home Security's Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the conference on December 3, 2020 at 10:15 am ET.

A live webcast of the event will be made available on the Brinks Home Security investor relations website at https://ir.brinkshome.com/.

About Brinks Home Security

Brinks Home Security (OTC:SCTY) is one of the largest home security and alarm monitoring companies in North America. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Brinks Home Security secures over 900,000 residential and commercial customers through highly responsive, simple security solutions backed by expertly trained professionals. The Company has one of the nation's largest networks of independent authorized dealers and agents – providing products and support to customers in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico – as well as direct-to-consumer sales of DIY and professionally installed products.

Contact:
Erica Bartsch
Sloane & Company
212-446-1875
ebartsch@sloanepr.com


