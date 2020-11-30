CIO Leadership: Using AI and Automation to Strengthen Enterprise Efficiency and Improve Business Models Will Drive the Discussion at HMG Strategy's 2020 HMG Live! Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy , the world's #1 digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, will draw on its peer-focused, research driven content at its 2020 HMG L ive! Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit on December 1. HMG Strategy has produced more than 80 digital events since March, bringing together the world's brightest technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technological and career challenges technology executives face today.



Engaging topics that technology leaders will be discussing at the event include using AI and other cognitive technologies to develop radical new business models, leveraging AI and automation to strengthen operational efficiency, and how to prepare for evaluating and preparing for risks in supply chain disruption, shifting customer behavior and market volatility.

"AI is a hugely valuable piece of technology and will guide the future of every business. CIOs and CISOs can use AI, machine learning and automation to get ahead. Those who understand how to take advantage of automation will be the leaders, those who ignore it will fall to the wayside," said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. "As we begin to prepare for the next normal, it will be crucial to know the risks that lie ahead and how to use the advanced technologies available to navigate these uncharted waters."

Notable technology leaders speaking at the 2020 HMG Live! Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit on December 1 will include:

Lee Bailey , Director, Information Security and Compliance, Tupperware Brands

, Director, Information Security and Compliance, Tupperware Brands David Bray , Inaugural Director, Global GeoTech Center & Commission, Atlantic Council

, Inaugural Director, Global GeoTech Center & Commission, Atlantic Council Arun DeSouza , Chief Information Security & Privacy Officer, Nexteer Automotive Corporation

, Chief Information Security & Privacy Officer, Nexteer Automotive Corporation Ann Dozier , SVP, CIO, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

, SVP, CIO, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits John Iannarelli , Former FBI Special Agent and Senior Executive Advisor, FBI

, Former FBI Special Agent and Senior Executive Advisor, FBI Ann Joyce , Former CIO, Chico's

, Former CIO, Chico's Monti Knode , Director of Customer Success, Horizon3.ai

, Director of Customer Success, Horizon3.ai Dean Lane , SVP, Cyber Intelligence Initiative, Institute of World Politics

, SVP, Cyber Intelligence Initiative, Institute of World Politics Patrick Manuel , AVP, IT, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

, AVP, IT, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Quintin McGrath , Senior Managing Director, Technology Management & Enablement, Global Technology Services, Deloitte

, Senior Managing Director, Technology Management & Enablement, Global Technology Services, Deloitte Luis Ossorio , Director of IT, Frosch International Travel

, Director of IT, Frosch International Travel Matthew Peters , CTO, CAI

, CTO, CAI JC Ramey , President, Tech-Enabled Services, ResultsCX

, President, Tech-Enabled Services, ResultsCX Trevor Schulze , SVP & CIO, RingCentral

, SVP & CIO, RingCentral Marcus Session , President, SIM Tampa Bay, VP of IT Services, Tampa International Airport

, President, SIM Tampa Bay, VP of IT Services, Tampa International Airport Simon Stelzl , Director of Solution Engineering, Celonis

, Director of Solution Engineering, Celonis Dave Summit t , CISO, Moffitt Cancer Center

, CISO, Moffitt Cancer Center Paul Teodorescu , Director IT - Client Services, Wyndham Destinations

, Director IT - Client Services, Wyndham Destinations Jennifer Wesson Greenman , CIO, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global

, CIO, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global Paul Wilner , VP IT, CIO, Pall Corporation

, VP IT, CIO, Pall Corporation Jeff Wysocki, CIO, The Mosaic Company



Valued Partners for the 2020 HMG Live! Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit on December 1 will include Appian, Aryaka, Celonis, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Obsidian, PagerDuty, RingCentral, Rubrik, SIM Central Florida, SIM South Florida, SIM Tampa Bay, Slack, Sonatype, Tanium, and Tessian.

To learn more about the 2020 HMG Live! Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here .

UPCOMING EVENTS

HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2020 HMG Live! New York Global Innovation Summit on December 3. Topics discussed at this event will include leveraging data to take advantage of new business opportunities, redefining the way we think about work in the future, and applying a fresh mindset to create radical new business models.

Prominent technology executives speaking at this event include:

Chris Babel , CEO, TrustArc

, CEO, TrustArc Chris Bedi , CIO, ServiceNow

, CIO, ServiceNow Bruce Bowden , CFO, Interactions LLC

, CFO, Interactions LLC Pat Calhoun , CEO, Espressive

, CEO, Espressive Glenn Chisholm , Co-Founder and CEO, Obsidian Security

, Co-Founder and CEO, Obsidian Security Ansgar Chorhummel , SVP, Head of Strategy, Siemens Advanta

, SVP, Head of Strategy, Siemens Advanta Robert DeVito , Customer and Partner Sales Engineering Lead, Google Chrome Enterprise

, Customer and Partner Sales Engineering Lead, Google Chrome Enterprise Richard M. Entrup , Managing Director, Enterprise Innovation and 5G Solutions, Verizon

, Managing Director, Enterprise Innovation and 5G Solutions, Verizon Michelle Garvey , CIO, J. Crew

, CIO, J. Crew Kumud Kalia , CIO, Guardant Health

, CIO, Guardant Health Monti Knode , Director of Customer Success, Horizon3.ai

, Director of Customer Success, Horizon3.ai L esley Ma , CIO and Chief Continuous Improvement Officer, NSF International

, CIO and Chief Continuous Improvement Officer, NSF International Craig Mackereth , GVP, Global Service Delivery, Support, Rimini Street

, GVP, Global Service Delivery, Support, Rimini Street Frank Price, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Risk Officer, Hudson's Bay Company

Senior Vice President and Chief Information Risk Officer, Hudson's Bay Company Sol Rashidi , Chief Digital and Analytics Officer, Commercial Merck

, Chief Digital and Analytics Officer, Commercial Merck Jonathan Rende , Senior Vice President of Product, PagerDuty

, Senior Vice President of Product, PagerDuty Gary Sorrentino , Global Deputy CIO, Zoom

, Global Deputy CIO, Zoom Jim Swan son , EVP and Enterprise CIO, Johnson & Johnson

, EVP and Enterprise CIO, Johnson & Johnson Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO and Co-Founder, SecurityScorecard



Valued partners for 2020 HMG Live! New York Global Innovation Summit on December 3 will include Appian, Aryaka, Darktrace, Espressive, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Obsidian, PagerDuty, Rimini Street, ServiceNow, SIM New York Metro, Slack, Sonatype, Tanium, Tessian, and Zoom.

To learn more about the 2020 HMG Live! New York Global Innovation Summit and to register for the event, click here .

HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2020 HMG Live! Atlanta CIO Executive Leadership Summit on December 4. Topics discussed at this event will include preparing your career for the next big opportunity as an executive, reimagining and reshaping the future of work, and an inside look at cool new enterprise technologies.

Prominent technology executives speaking at this event include:

Snehal Antani , Co-Founder & CEO, Horizon3.ai

, Co-Founder & CEO, Horizon3.ai Renee Arrington , President & COO, Pearson Partners International, Inc.

, President & COO, Pearson Partners International, Inc. Charlotte Baldwin , Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer Shoukat Ali Bhamani , VP, CIO & CDO, Schaeffler Group Americas

, VP, CIO & CDO, Schaeffler Group Americas Dr. David Bray , Inaugural Director, Global GeoTech Center & Commission, Atlantic Council

, Inaugural Director, Global GeoTech Center & Commission, Atlantic Council Jim Bugwadia , CEO, Nirmata, Inc.

, CEO, Nirmata, Inc. Pat Calhoun , CEO, Espressive

, CEO, Espressive Jay Ferro , Former CIO, Quikrete

, Former CIO, Quikrete Steve Kendrick , President, KER Partners

, President, KER Partners Rodney Kenyon , VP, Global Service Delivery, Rimini Street

, VP, Global Service Delivery, Rimini Street Tony Leng , Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search

, Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search Dr. Kenneth Russell , Chief Innovation Officer Curran Biotech

, Chief Innovation Officer Curran Biotech Rafael A. Sanchez , CIO, Feld Entertainment, Inc.

, CIO, Feld Entertainment, Inc. Andy Wang , Founder & CEO, Prescient Devices

, Founder & CEO, Prescient Devices David Wolpoff, Co-Founder & CTO, Randori



Valued partners for 2020 HMG Live! Atlanta CIO Executive Leadership Summit on December 4 will include Appian, Aryaka, Darktrace, Espressive, Forescout, Globant, Obsidian, PagerDuty, Rimini Street, SIM Atlanta, Slack, Sonatype, Tessian, and Tanium.

To learn more about the 2020 HMG Live! Atlanta CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here .

To learn about HMG Strategy's upcoming CIO and CISO Summits, click here.

UPCOMING WEBINARS & DIGITAL ROUNDTABLES

HMG Strategy has also received exceptional interest in its webinars through the strength of the 400,000+ technology executives in its community and the quality of the content it delivers. HMG Strategy has scheduled multiple 30-to-60-minute webinars over the next few months with an arsenal of innovative technology companies such as Citrix, Darktrace, HCL Technologies, Ivanti, Moveworks, Nutanix, Okta, OutSystems, PagerDuty, RangeForce, RingCentral, UiPath, Zoom, Zscaler, and Zylo.

HMG Strategy will be hosting its next webinar on December 8 – The HMG Security Innovat i on Accelerator Panel . HMG Strategy hosted its first Security Innovation Accelerator Panel on Nov. 11 with enormous success, drawing CISOs and security leaders from around the world to hear from the CEOs and founders of emerging enterprise cybersecurity technology companies on how their companies are differentiated in the market and the cybersecurity challenges they solve for their customers.

In the December webinar, featured speakers will include George Avetisov, Co-Founder and CEO, HYPR; Glenn Chisholm, Co-Founder and CEO, Obsidian Security; Nikhil Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, ArmorCode Inc.; and Ali Golshan, Co-Founder and CTO, StackRox.

To learn more about this webinar and to register for the event, click here .

On December 9th, HMG Strategy will host a digital roundtable powered by Moveworks entitled ‘ Supporting the Work-From-Home Enterprise: 3 Secrets of the Successfu l Service Desk .' In this interactive digital roundtable where participants can ask questions and share insights, Bhavin Shah, CEO of Moveworks, will share examples of enterprise companies that are using artificial intelligence to provide real-time tech support to remote employees, autonomously resolve IT tickets via deep integrations and dramatically reduce the mean time to resolution of IT issues.

To learn more about this digital roundtable and to register for the event, click here .

On December 16th, HMG Strategy will host two separate webinars powered by Zoom. The first, Forward Thinking on the Future Digital Workplace , which kicks off at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, will explore how CIOs and technology executives must focus on what the future of work will look like and how they can best position their companies and team members to remain engaged and productive for the long haul.

To learn more about this webinar and to register for the event, click here.

At 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT that same day, HMG Strategy will also host a webinar powered by Zoom entitled ‘ Protecting the Hybrid Enterprise .' In this event, which is tailored for CISOs and security leaders, top security executives will share the steps they're taking to protect the enterprise as their organizations shift to hybrid work models. These issues include security issues associated with remote staff bringing unsecured personal devices into the office as well as securing data properly as employees repeatedly transition between in-office and remote workspaces.

To learn more about this webinar and to register for the event, click here .

Click here to view HMG Strategy's complete calendar of upcoming and on-demand webinars.

Connecting Enterprise Technology Buyers with the Right Vendors

In the absence of large, national conferences or trade shows, CIOs and technology executives are seeking new ways to connect with their peers and find new business partners to help them drive innovation that can enable their companies to survive and grow.

Meanwhile, sales and marketing professionals at enterprise technology companies are looking for successful ways to engage with senior technology leaders and target accounts. HMG Strategy has harmonized these interests by creating the HMG Marketplace .

HMG Strategy's high-powered Marketplace transforms the time-consuming request-for-information (RFI) process for CIOs and other technology buyers. Now, technology buyers can indicate the types of technologies and services they're currently interested in and be matched with a prospective provider to make the connection.

"The HMG Marketplace essentially serves as a reference center to connect the right technology buyers with the right technology providers at the right time," said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. "By filling out a short needs assessment survey, CIO, CTOs and other technology executives are connected with executive leaders and subject matter experts from technology companies to have focused, relevant discussions."

Charter members that are actively participating in the HMG Marketplace include Appian, Aryaka, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, Slack, Sonatype, Tanium and Tessian.

"It's challenging for all of us that we can't all be together at these events," says Nicole Eagan, Chief Strategy & AI O fficer at Darktrace . "But the next best thing is being able to connect through the Marketplace. We're committed that you won't be meeting with a salesperson – you'll be meeting with myself and the Darktrace executive team. You've got CIOs and CISOs who will attend these meetings and we would love the opportunity to catch up and strategize together."

How it Works

After attending an HMG Strategy Executive Leadership Summit, an attendee is redirected to the HMG Marketplace , where they are prompted to fill out a short needs analysis survey to indicate their current technology needs. From there, an HMG Strategy customer relationship specialist evaluates the survey information and schedules a meeting between the technology buyer and the most suitable technology partner in the Marketplace based on the buyer's interests.

While in the Marketplace, the technology buyer is presented with a menu of options to choose from, including an option to view customer testimonials for that vendor and the business problem that was addressed. Sponsor partners receive highly qualified leads because of the strength of relationships inherent in the HMG network combined with the specific technology or service interest indicated by the buyer.

The HMG Marketplace offers multiple benefits to both technology buyers and vendors:

Precision matching of buyer needs with vendor capabilities – Enterprise buyers can fill out a short needs analysis survey that is used by HMG Strategy's Customer Relationship Management team to identify the vendor that's best suited to address their requirements

Enterprise buyers can fill out a short needs analysis survey that is used by HMG Strategy's Customer Relationship Management team to identify the vendor that's best suited to address their requirements Accelerates the sales process for both buyers and sellers – Buyers and sellers quickly identify one another through the needs analysis process and associated reference materials



Buyers and sellers quickly identify one another through the needs analysis process and associated reference materials Ensures Quality Discussions – CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology buyers are qualified based on their true interest and by a set of characteristics (size, industry, types of technology/service interests, spend parameters, etc.). Buyers are paired with technology suppliers based on their domains and areas of expertise to avoid wasting time



– CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology buyers are qualified based on their true interest and by a set of characteristics (size, industry, types of technology/service interests, spend parameters, etc.). Buyers are paired with technology suppliers based on their domains and areas of expertise to avoid wasting time Drives Higher Conversion and Close Rates for Providers – The HMG Marketplace accelerates high-quality deal flow in challenging times and enables technology providers to lower their customer acquisition costs

To learn more about the HMG Marketplace and explore the digital assets that are available there, click here .

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent. HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a new webinar series that's designed to connect enterprise CISOs and security leaders with the most innovative cybersecurity companies from across the world.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.

HMG Strategy: Your #1 Trusted Digital Platform Connecting Technology Executives to Reimagine the Enterprise and Reshape the Business World.

