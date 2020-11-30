GelSana Receives Pre-Seed Investment from Innosphere Ventures

Golden and Fort Collins, CO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innosphere Ventures, Colorado's commercialization program and seed-stage venture capital fund, has announced their investment in GelSana Therapeutics (GelSana), a startup company developing novel hydrogels that improve wound healing for diabetic ulcers and other wounds. GelSana will use the Innosphere Ventures Fund investment to accelerate their product development plan.

This is the first time Innosphere Ventures has invested in a technology being developed at Colorado School of Mines. "Innosphere has a long-standing partnership with the Colorado School of Mines Office of Research and Technology Transfer and we're excited to contribute to the growth of Melissa Krebs' technology and company," said Mike Freeman, Innosphere Ventures CEO and general partner who led the investment into GelSana. "Professor Krebs is an exceptional CEO and the kind of technical founder you want to invest in."

"Our products have shown they can significantly increase the number of patients that can completely heal their wounds," said Melissa Krebs, founder and CEO of GelSana and Associate Professor at Colorado School of Mines. "We started this company with a focus on resolving diabetic foot ulcers which pose serious health and financial burdens to those affected but believe the unique properties of our hydrogels may have broader applicability in wound healing."



For more information on Innosphere Ventures and this investment, contact Mike Freeman, General Partner of the Innosphere Fund, at mike@innosphereventures.org or (970) 817-4791.

