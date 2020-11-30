Market Overview

Altair to Present at the Berenberg European Conference

Globe Newswire  
November 30, 2020 7:05am   Comments
TROY, Mich., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (NASDAQ:ALTR), a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, data analytics, and high-performance computing, announced today that James Scapa, chairman and chief executive officer, and Howard Morof, chief financial officer, will present at the Berenberg European Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available on the company's investor relations website at http://investor.altair.com.

About Altair
Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, data analytics, and high-performance computing. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

