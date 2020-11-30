Global Aesthetic Implants Market Size is projected to reach USD 6.14 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6%; Increasing Number of Breast Augmentation Procedures Performed around the World to Fuel Demand, says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aesthetic implants market size is projected to reach USD 6.14 Billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The global market was valued at USD 3.67 Billion in 2018. North America, with USD 1.44 Billion accounted for the maximum share of the global aesthetic implants market in 2018 and is projected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. High cost of the procedure, as well as the implants, rapid adoption of aesthetic implants and strategic position of the major manufacturers, are the primary factors attributable to the expansion of the market.

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

November 2018: POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics received CE approval for Polytech and B-Lite breast implants, for five years, as part of the company's recertification.

June 2017: Allergan announced the acquisition of Keller Medical Inc. which incorporated Keller Funnel, a device used in breast augmentation in their product portfolio.

October 2016: Surgiform Technology, Ltd announced the launch of PureForm 3-D ePTFE Facial Implants across China in order to expand its geographical footprints.

Increasing disposable income, a rise in the spending capacity of people, and the introduction of new implants are also contributing to a rise in the global aesthetic implants market sales. The report is created through in-depth primary and secondary research. Primary research methods, namely observations, surveys, and interviews were used to compile the information provided. Secondary research methods consist of industry database, trade journals, and well-established paid sources.





Breast Implant Segment to Exhibit Growth Backed by Rising Number of Innovative Products

In terms of product type, the global aesthetic implants market is grouped into dental implants, breast implants, facial implants, and others. Amongst these, the breast implant sub-segment generated the largest global aesthetic implants market revenue in the year 2018.

The report mentions that the segment will retain its position throughout the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing improvements in shelf-life, a rise in the launch of innovative products, and the growing number of breast augmentation.





Polytech Health & Aesthetics Bags the CE Mark for Two of its Breast Implants

In December 2018, Polytech Health & Aesthetics, a leading manufacturer of silicone implant, headquartered in Germany, announced that it received the CE Mark as part of the recertification for B-Lite and Polytech breast implants.

Its duration is five years. Polytech is one of the first companies to receive a CE marking for its products. It has been maintaining product quality for its Class III products. In May 2017, the company adopted the new European Medical Device Regulation (MDR). It has made the registration process of new products stringent.

Allergen Acquires Keller Medical to Bring in Keller Funnel Under its Portfolio

Allergan, a pharmaceutical company based in Ireland, announced that it successfully acquired Keller Medical, Inc., a distributor of surgical and other medical instruments in June 2017. The main aim of the acquisition was to bring the latter's top-rated product called Keller Funnel under Allergan's portfolio.

Keller Funnel is a lubricated, cone-shaped plastic funnel that lessens patient and surgeon contact during breast reconstruction and augmentation procedures. As per Allergan, it is focusing on offering products and advanced technologies to aid its consumer surgeons in enhancing the procedures. Keller Funnel is that very product which is the solution to Allergan's aim.





List of the most prominent market players operating in the global aesthetic implants market. They are as follows:

Surgiform Technologies LLC.

ALLERGAN

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Mentor Worldwide LLC

Sientra, Inc.

GC Aesthetics

Dentsply Sirona

Institut Straumann AG

Other Players





Global Aesthetic Implants Market Segmentations:

By Type

• Breast Implants

• Dental Implants

• Facial Implants & Others

By Gender

• Female

• Male

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Specialty Clinics

By Geography

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





