Update on the intended offer by Sanofi for Kiadis

Paris, France and Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 30 November 2020 – Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) and Kiadis Pharma N.V. ("Kiadis" or the "Company") (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS)

Reference is made to the joint press release by Sanofi and Kiadis dated 2 November 2020 in respect of the Offer to be made by Sanofi at an offer price of EUR 5.45 in cash per share (cum dividend).

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 7, paragraph 1 sub a of the Decree, requiring a public announcement including a status update regarding an intended public offer within four weeks following its announcement, Sanofi and Kiadis hereby provide this joint update on the Offer.

Sanofi and Kiadis confirm that they are making good progress on the preparations for the Offer. At the date of this press release, Sanofi will submit a request for review and approval of the offer document in relation to the Offer with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten).

In addition, Sanofi and Kiadis confirm that the process to obtain the required competition clearance for the Offer is proceeding. Sanofi and Kiadis anticipate that the Offer will close in the first half of 2021.

Dutch Translation/Nederlandse vertaling

Parijs, Frankrijk en Amsterdam, Nederland, 30 november 2020 – Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) en Kiadis Pharma N.V. ("Kiadis" of de "Vennootschap") (Euronext Amsterdam en Brussels: KDS)

Verwezen wordt naar het gezamenlijk persbericht van Sanofi en Kiadis van 2 november 2020 met betrekking tot het voorgenomen openbaar bod (het Bod) dat door Sanofi zal worden uitgebracht tegen een biedprijs van EUR 5,45 in contanten (cum dividend) per aandeel.

Ingevolge het bepaalde in artikel 7 lid 1 sub a van het Besluit openbare biedingen Wft, waarin is bepaald dat binnen vier weken na aankondiging van een voorgenomen openbaar bod een openbare mededeling is vereist met daarin een update over dat bod, verstrekken Sanofi en Kiadis hierbij deze gezamenlijk voornoemde update met betrekking tot het Bod.

Sanofi en Kiadis bevestigen dat ze goede voortgang boeken met de voorbereidingen van het Bod. Vandaag zal Sanofi een verzoek tot beoordeling en goedkeuring van het biedingsbericht indienen bij de Autoriteit Financiële Markten.

Verder bevestigen Sanofi en Kiadis dat het proces om de benodigde toezichtrechtelijke goedkeuring te verkrijgen voor het Bod vordert. Sanofi en Kiadis verwachten dat het Bod zal worden afgerond in de eerste helft van 2021.

Dit is een samenvatting van het Engelstalige persbericht. Bij eventuele verschillen is de tekst van het Engelstalige persbericht altijd leidend.

About Kiadis

Founded in 1997, Kiadis is committed to developing innovative cell-based medicines for patients with life-threatening diseases. With headquarters in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and offices and activities across the United States, Kiadis is reimagining medicine by leveraging the natural strengths of humanity and our collective immune system to source the best cells for life.

Kiadis is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels since July 2, 2015, under the symbol KDS. Learn more at www.Kiadis.com .

About Sanofi

Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. It is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. Sanofi prevents illness with vaccines and provides innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. Sanofi stands by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions.

With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe.

Sanofi, Empowering Life

