An evil race that hopes to rule the universe seeks the White Queen's power and she intends to stop them at any cost

PERTH, Australia, Nov. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "I love fantasy and sci-fi. A dream that kept repeating over and over for the last 20 years was always something I wanted to write about. I had never written before, or had the urge to, but I had enough passion to give it a go," J.M. Mills states. Now, she finally releases her first fantasy/sci-fi novel, "The Gathering: The White Queen" (published by Balboa Press AU).

Thrown into inter-dimensional space and time, onto a foreign planet, by the creators of the universe. Koby must gather an elite group of kindred, to learn their skills, and save them from an off-world threat. Foretold in a prophecy, Koby must make her peace with the creators in time to overthrow a race of superior beings. The Territes are trying to locate several artifacts to help them rule the universe, and the White Queen is the keeper of one very powerful artifact — herself, and the five keys of creation.

Can Koby come to grips with her change in life, becoming a Queen, and gather enough power to overthrow the most ruthless race the galaxy has ever known? Will her White Order army of Vampires, Mage, Faerie, Vanishers and a Knight, be enough to stop total domination?

"There are multiple plots, endless struggles and continual surprises with a plot twist no one will see coming. There are many answers to questions that need to be discovered, therefore, the reader needs to pay attention to the story, and how it's being told," Mills says. When asked what she wants readers to take away from his writing of this book, she replies, "Enjoyment from sitting down and reading an intriguing story that makes them cheer for the characters. Anyone can do anything if they set their mind to it." For more details about this book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/814631-the-gathering

"The Gathering: The White Queen"

By J. M. Mills

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 396 pages | ISBN 9781504322263

E-Book | 396 pages | ISBN 9781504322270

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

J. M. Mills was born in Western Australia and raised in the small coal-mining town of Collie. She has managed to attain three degrees, a dog and a house. Writing her second novel, undertaking her first screenplay and loving life by writing her poetry, she considers herself in a happy place.

