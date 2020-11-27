Portnoy Law Firm: Las Vegas Sands, Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, and Royal Caribbean Cruises, Ltd. Investors Have Limited Amount of Time Before Class Action Deadline

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact Attorney Lesley F. Portnoy.



The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of investors in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders interested in taking an active role in these cases have until the deadlines indicated below to petition the court.

Las Vegas Sands, Corp. investors (NYSE:LVS); December 21, 2020 deadline, click here to join .

Raytheon Technologies Corporation investors (NYSE:RTX); December 29, 2020 deadline, click here to join .

Royal Caribbean Cruises, Ltd. investors (NYSE:RCL); December 7, 2020 click here to join .

Las Vegas Sands, Corp. The allegations of fraud focus on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Bloomberg reported on September 16, 2020, that Las Vegas Sands' Singapore casino, Marina Bay Sands, "has hired a law firm to conduct a new investigation into employee transfers of more than $1 billion in gamblers' money to third parties[.]" Singapore's Casino Regulatory Authority stated "there were weaknesses in [Marina Bay Sands'] casino control measures pertaining to fund transfers[.]" Based on this news, shares of Las Vegas Sands fell by 4.2% on the same day.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period the defendants made misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Raytheon had inadequate procedures and disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting; (2) Raytheon's financial accounting was faulty; (3) Raytheon misreported its costs regarding Raytheon's Missiles & Defense business since 2009 as a result; (4) Raytheon was at risk of increased scrutiny from the government as a result of the foregoing; (5) Raytheon would face a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") as a result of the foregoing; and (6) Raytheon's public statements were materially misleading and/or false at all relevant times, as a result. The lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages when the true details entered the market.

Royal Caribbean Cruises, Ltd. It is alleged in the complaint that Royal Caribbean throughout the Class Period made materially misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about a decrease in its bookings outside China, as well as its faulty procedures and policies to prevent the circulation of COVID-19 on its cruise ships. Specifically, in regard to global bookings, Royal Caribbean: (1) misled investors to believe that any issues related to COVID-19 were relatively insignificant; (2) falsely assured investors that bookings outside China were strong and showed no signs of a slowdown; and (3) failed to disclose that material declines in bookings globally due to customer concerns over COVID-19 were being experienced by Royal Caribbean. Additionally, in regard to safety procedures, Royal Caribbean: (1) falsely assured investors that rigorous safety protocols were implemented; (2) stated such protocols were ultimately expected to contain the spread of COVID-19; and (3) failed to disclose that its ships were following protocols that were grossly inadequate and that would foster the spread of COVID-19, posing a substantial risk to crews and passengers. The lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages, when the true details entered the market.

