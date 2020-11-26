Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors to Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Biogen Inc. – BIIB

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) between October 22, 2019 and November 6, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the January 12, 2021 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the larger dataset did not provide necessary data regarding aducanumab's effectiveness; the EMERGE study did not and would not provide necessary data regarding aducanumab's effectiveness; the PRIME study did not and would not provide necessary data regarding aducanumab's effectiveness; the data provided by the Company to the FDA's Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee did not support finding efficacy of aducanumab; and as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

