Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 10.4% and Hit USD 4.37 Billion by 2026; Growing Cases of Rare Diseases to Spur Business Opportunities, states Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mucopolysaccharidosis treatment market size is predicted to reach USD 4.37 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. The growing cases of rare diseases can be critical factor in fueling the demand for mucopolysaccharidosis treatment, which in turn, will aid the expansion of the market. The market in North America generated a revenue of USD 1,019.4 million in 2018. The growth in the region is attributed to the higher diagnosis and treatment rates for a number of rare disorders.

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

February 2020 – Lysogene, a key clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, received the FDA fast track designation for the pipeline candidate of LYS-SAF302 gene therapy in MPS IIIA, also known as the Sanfilippo syndrome.

April 2019 – Abeona Therapeutics, a key integrated leader in cell and gene therapy development, received the FDA Fast Track Designation for their pipeline candidate of ABO-101 for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome type B or MPS IIIB.

August 2018 – Ultragenyx announced the approval of Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) in Europe for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis VII, also known as Sly syndrome.





Unmet Clinical Needs to Influence Market Growth

The growing necessity for advanced therapeutics will impel companies to launch novel therapies, which in turn, will boost the mucopolysaccharidosis treatment market growth in the forthcoming years. Moreover, the growing unmet clinical needs of patients along with better treatment outcomes will spur demand for mucopolysaccharidosis treatment market during the forecast period.

Moreover, the increasing acquisitions and deals between key players will bolster healthy growth of the market. For instance, in April 2019, GC Pharma announced the signing of a licensing deal with Clinigen KK in Japan for their product offering of Hunterase ICV, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II (Hunter syndrome).

In addition, the increasing R&D by pharmaceutical companies for the mass production of conventional medications or therapies to treat diseases such as heart disease and diabetes along with rare disorders such as the types of mucopolysaccharidosis. This factor will aid the mucopolysaccharidosis treatment market revenue in the foreseeable future.





Increasing Prevalence of Rare Diseases to Stimulate Growth in North America

The market in North America generated a revenue of USD 1,019.4 million in 2018. The growth in the region is attributed to the higher diagnosis and treatment rates for a number of rare disorders. The favorable reimbursement policies for such therapies will also have a weighty impact on the market in North America.

The rising awareness among patient population towards advanced treatment options will also spur demand for mucopolysaccharidosis treatment market. The presence of significant players and biopharmaceutical companies along with ongoing clinical trials will further augment growth in North America. Europe is predicted to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the high sales of Elaprase and ALDURAZYME in the region.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow significantly due to launch of novel therapeutics such as Hunterase in Japan. The growing patient population in various countries will enable growth of the market in the region.





The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment Market

Shire (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited)

Denali Therapeutics

ArmaGen

REGENXBIO Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics

BioMarin





Global Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment Market Segmentations:

By Treatment

• Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT)

• Others

By Disease Type

• Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I

• Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II

• Mucopolysaccharidosis Type IV A

• Mucopolysaccharidosis Type VI

• Others

By Route of Administration

• Intravenous

• Intracerebroventricular (ICV)

By End User

• Hospitals

• Specialty Clinics

• Others

By Geography

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• Rest of the World





