Shattuck Labs to Present Virtually at Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference
AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ:STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced it will participate in the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx conference being held December 1-3, 2020.
Conference Presentation Details
Conference: Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx
Format: Fireside chat with Umer Raffat
Presenters: Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Shattuck's Chief Executive Officer and Andrew Neill, Shattuck's Vice President of Finance and Corporate Strategy
Date: December 2, 2020
Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
Webcast Link: Available Here
The live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website. A replay of the webcast will be archived for up to 90 days following the presentation dates.
About Shattuck Labs, Inc.
Shattuck is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Compounds derived from Shattuck's proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint, ARC®, platform simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules within a single therapeutic. The company's lead wholly owned program, SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L), which is designed to block the CD47 immune checkpoint and simultaneously agonize the CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial. A second compound, SL-279252 (PD1-Fc-OX40L), is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, the company is advancing a proprietary Gamma Delta T Cell Engager, GADLEN™, platform, which is designed to bridge gamma delta T cells to tumor antigens for the treatment of patients with cancer. Shattuck has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.
