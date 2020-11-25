PGEN, MESO & LOOP Class Actions: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Investors of Class Actions and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:PGEN, XON))

Class Period: May 10, 2017 - September 25, 2020

Deadline: December 4, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/pgen

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and specifically failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was using pure methane as feedstock for its announced yields for its methanotroph bioconversion platform instead of natural gas; (2) yields from natural gas as a feedstock were substantially lower than the aforementioned pure methane yields; (3) due to the substantial price difference between pure methane and natural gas, pure methane was not a commercially viable feedstock; (4) the Company's financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 were false and could not be relied upon; (5) the Company had material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting; (6) the Company was under investigation by the SEC since October 2018; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Class Period: April 16, 2019 - October 1, 2020

Deadline: December 7, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/meso

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements that: (1) comparative analyses between Mesoblast's Phase 3 trial and three historical studies did not support the effectiveness of remestemcel-L for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease ("aGVHD") due to design differences between the four studies; (2) as a result, the United States Food and Drug Administration was reasonably likely to require further clinical studies; (3) as a result, the commercialization of remestemcel-L in the U.S. was likely to be delayed; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP)

Class Period: September 24, 2018 - October 12, 2020

Deadline: December 15, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/loop

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Loop scientists were encouraged to misrepresent the results of Loop's purportedly proprietary process; (2) Loop did not have the technology to break PET down to its base chemicals at a recovery rate of 100%; (3) as a result, the Company was unlikely to realize the purported benefits of Loop's announced partnerships with Indorama and Thyssenkrupp; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

