TCMD, PT & ACB Class Actions: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Investors of Class Actions and Lead Plaintiff Deadlines

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Class Period: May 7, 2018 - June 8, 2020

Deadline: November 30, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/tcmd

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements that: (1) while Tactile publicly touted a $4 plus billion or $5 plus billion market opportunity, in truth, the total addressable market for Tactile's medical devices was materially smaller; (2) to induce sales growth and share gains, Tactile and/or its employees were engaged in illicit and illegal sales and marketing activities in violation of applicable federal and state rules and public payer regulations; (3) the foregoing illicit and illegal sales and marketing activities increased the risk of a Medicare audit of Tactile's claims and criminal and civil liability; (4) Tactile's revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and that as a result of the foregoing, (5) Defendants' public statements, including its year-over-year revenue growth and the purported growth drivers, were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT)

Class Period: Pintec securities aquired pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's October 2018 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering")

Deadline: November 30, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/pt

The Complaint alleges that the Registration Statement was false and misleading and omitted to state material facts, and specifically failed to disclose that: (1) the Company erroneously recorded revenue earned from certain technical service fee on a net basis, rather than a gross basis; (2) there were material weaknesses in Pintec's internal control over financial reporting related to cash advances outside the normal course of business to Jimu Group, a related party, and to a non-routine loan financing transaction with a third-party entity, Plutux Labs; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial results for fiscal 2017 and 2018 had been misstated; and (4) consequently, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Class Period: February 13, 2020 - September 4, 2020

Deadline: December 1, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/acb

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and specifically failed to disclose that: (1) Aurora had significantly overpaid for previous acquisitions and experienced degradation in certain assets, including its production facilities and inventory; (2) the Company's purported "business transformation plan" and cost reset failed to mitigate the foregoing issues; (3) accordingly, it was foreseeable that the Company would record significant goodwill and asset impairment charges; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

