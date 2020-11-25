Vital® to Feature Enterprise Imaging and AI Virtually at RSNA 2020

MINNETONKA, Minn., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital, a Canon Group company, alongside Canon Medical, will exhibit a virtual gallery experience at this year's Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual meeting November 29 through December 5. Within the online experience, Vital will host discussions around enterprise imaging, VNAi, and the latest in Vitrea® Advanced Visualization. Learn more: vitalimages.com/RSNA2020.



End-to-End Enterprise Imaging Product RSNA Featured Demonstration

Friday, December 4, 3:30-4:00pm CST

This on-demand product demonstration and Q&A session led by a team of Vital experts will provide a complete view of Vitrea Enterprise Imaging. Register via the RSNA official conference to learn about the solution and how the efficient, perceptive and interoperable EI solution can help organizations reduce operational costs and risk, increase efficiency, identify revenue generation and deliver exceptional care.

On-Demand Live Chats, Webinars and Demos

Within the virtual gallery experience, attendees gain access to content from industry experts, on-demand video, and demonstration library, which includes the Automation Platform. The Automation Platform is an AI based zero-click solution that uses deep learning to streamline your workflow for fast actionable results every time. Vital's product experts will be available during RSNA sponsored hours to chat with those who have questions. Representatives will be standing by to share product demonstrations, answer product questions, and assist with scheduling meetings.

Other featured topics include enterprise imaging, VNAi, PACS replacement, AI, remote reading, EBIW, and Vitrea Advanced Visualization Version 7.

Featured Speaker

Hear from Gartner VP analyst, Barry Runyon, on the Real-Time Health System vision, his key insights and how healthcare delivery organizations can apply it.

"Vital's commitment to giving healthcare providers solutions that fit their needs to make efficient and timely decisions hasn't changed, even during the pandemic with many providers reading remotely," says Jim Litterer, President and CEO of Vital. "We have continued to focus on enabling data-driven decisions, streamlined vendor agnostic workflows, and supporting collaborative imaging which is what our customers expect us to deliver."

About Vital®

Vital, a Canon Group company, has a legacy of leadership in healthcare imaging using smart algorithms and techniques of innovation spanning over 30 years. As a premier provider of an Enterprise Imaging (EI) solution focused on interoperability, Vital transforms and seamlessly connects disparate PACS and other data into an efficient, perceptive and interoperable EI solution. Through modular and scalable enterprise message orchestration, enterprise visualization and enterprise analytics solutions, Vital's Vitrea® Enterprise Imaging solution makes data accessible across the entire enterprise when and where providers need it. Today, Vital is selectively embedding intelligence and leveraging decades of smart algorithms in advanced visualization to give clinicians the ability to make real-time decisions for today's empowered healthcare consumer and helping to enhance the patient care experience. For more information on how Vital is shaping the future of healthcare technology, visit www.vitalimages.com, or join the conversation on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

