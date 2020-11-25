Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Inscape Corporation Will Host a Teleconference Call to Review the Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

Globe Newswire  
November 25, 2020 10:56am   Comments
Share:

HOLLAND LANDING, Ontario, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:INQ) Inscape Corporation will release its second quarter financial results after the close of business on Thursday, December 10, 2020. Eric Ehgoetz, Chief Executive Officer and Jon Szczur, Chief Financial Officer will host a teleconference call on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 8:30 AM EST to briefly review the results and respond to any questions.

To participate, please call 1-888-722-1094 about 10-15 minutes before the start time of 8:30 AM EST. (Reservation Number 21971997)

A taped rebroadcast will be available from December 11, 2020 after 10:30 AM EST until 11:59 PM EST on January 10, 2021. To access the rebroadcast, please dial 1-800-558-5253. (Reservation Number 21971997)

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Inscape Corporation
Jon Szczur
Chief Financial Officer
(905) 952-4102


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com