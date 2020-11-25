Inscape Corporation Will Host a Teleconference Call to Review the Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

HOLLAND LANDING, Ontario, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:INQ) Inscape Corporation will release its second quarter financial results after the close of business on Thursday, December 10, 2020. Eric Ehgoetz, Chief Executive Officer and Jon Szczur, Chief Financial Officer will host a teleconference call on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 8:30 AM EST to briefly review the results and respond to any questions.



To participate, please call 1-888-722-1094 about 10-15 minutes before the start time of 8:30 AM EST. (Reservation Number 21971997)

A taped rebroadcast will be available from December 11, 2020 after 10:30 AM EST until 11:59 PM EST on January 10, 2021. To access the rebroadcast, please dial 1-800-558-5253. (Reservation Number 21971997)

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Inscape Corporation

Jon Szczur

Chief Financial Officer

(905) 952-4102



