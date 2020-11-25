Canada's Rural & Remote Broadband Conference November 27, 2020

NORTH BAY, Ontario, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The third installment of Canada's Rural & Remote Broadband Conference will be held this upcoming Friday, November 27, 2020. Conference Founder, Amedeo Bernardi stated, "The current pandemic is fundamentally changing where we work and our expectations for connectivity anywhere in Canada. It has also helped turn the tide and is making broadband into an essential public good as opposed to just a consumer good."



The live sessions will include a wide range of topics spanning policy, advocacy and technical. Community and industry leaders will explore a range of issues including a retrospective look at the impacts of COVID-19 on rural networks and policies, discuss action items from the Internet Society's recent North American Indigenous Summit, delineate the many gaps communities need to address so to secure improved broadband access, and funding models that do not solely rely on government grants. Attendees will be encouraged to participate in live Q&A with the speakers.

The "International Community Models – Lessons for Canada" panel includes speakers from The United Kingdom, Sweden, United States and Australia.

Additionally, our session "Reality Check – Putting LEO into Perspective" brings together leaders from Canada's satellite industry to discuss the Canadian roadmap while sharing facts and dispelling some myths about Low Earth Orbit satellite technology.

ABOUT THE EVENT:

This is the third installment of the Canadian Rural and Remote Broadband Conference and continues to provide a tremendous information sharing forum for community leaders, rural advocates, service providers and government, especially as Canada tries to cope with the impacts of COVID-19.

This conference will be essential for anyone who wants to better understand rural and remote broadband challenges, engage with other stakeholders to learn about their experiences, and explore the options to collaborate so to deliver effective solutions.

