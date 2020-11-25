RadNet, Inc. to Present at the BofA Securities 2020 Virtual Leveraged Finance Conference on November 30, 2020

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the BofA Securities 2020 Virtual Leveraged Finance Conference on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 12:45 p.m. Pacific Time (3:45 p.m. Eastern Time)



There will be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/levfin2020/id72111248588.cfm

and www.radnet.com under the "About RadNet'' menu section and "News and Press Releases'' sub-menu of the website.

Details for RadNet 's Presentation :

Date: Monday, November 30, 2020 Time: 12:45 p.m. Pacific Time (3:45 p.m. Eastern Time)



