Quhuo to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on December 3, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) ("Quhuo" or the "Company"), a leading tech-enabled workforce operational solution platform in China, announced today that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 before the open of U.S. markets on Thursday, December 3, 2020.



The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time on the same day) to discuss the financial results.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. All participants who wish to join the call must preregister online prior to the call to receive the dial-in details.

Conference Call Preregistration

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8088221. Once preregistration has been completed, participants will receive dial-in numbers, a direct event passcode, and a unique registrant ID.

To join the conference, please dial the number you receive, enter the direct event passcode followed by your unique registrant ID, and you will be joined to the conference instantly.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.quhuo.cn/.

A replay will be accessible through 7:59 a.m. Eastern Time on December 11, 2020 by dialing the following numbers:

United States:

International:

China Domestic:

Hong Kong:

Conference ID:

+1-646-254-3697

+61-2-8199-0299

400-6322-162

+852-3051-2780

8088221#

About Quhuo Limited



Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) ("Quhuo" or the "Company") was the largest workforce operational solution platform in China in 2019*. Quhuo provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with significant e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo's platform helps its industry customers mobilize a large team of workers and utilizes a combination of training, performance monitoring and refinement, and incentives to transform them into skilled workers who can follow industry-specific, standardized and highly efficient service procedures. Within the on-demand consumer service ecosystem, the Company plays a unique and indispensable role as the link between consumer service businesses and the end consumers to enable the delivery of goods, services and experiences to consumers.

* According to an industry report prepared by Frost & Sullivan in 2019, as measured by the number of average monthly active workers in 2019.

For more information about Quhuo, please visit https://ir.quhuo.cn/.

For investor and media enquiries, please contact:

Quhuo Limited

Annia Sun

E-mail: ir@meishisong.cn

Christensen

In China

Mr. Eric Yuan

Phone: +86-13801110739

E-mail: Eyuan@christensenir.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

E-mail: lbergkamp@christensenir.com



