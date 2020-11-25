Market Overview

CGG: CGG Exits its Safeguard Plan by Anticipation

Globe Newswire  
November 25, 2020 1:30am   Comments
CGG Exits its Safeguard Plan by Anticipation

Paris, November 25, 2020

By a ruling issued on November 24, 2020, the Commercial court of Paris acknowledged completion of CGG's safeguard plan, following the early settlement in full of all its creditors.

This ruling puts a definitive end to the financial restructuring process successfully run by the CGG Group since 2017.

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 4,000 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and equipment that supports the discovery and responsible management of the Earth's natural resources. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

