Primoris Services Corporation to Participate in Investor Conference

Globe Newswire  
November 24, 2020
DALLAS, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) ("Primoris" or "Company") today announced that its senior management will be participating in the Credit Suisse 8th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

A copy of the Company's presentation will be made available for download the morning of the conference. Please visit the Investor Relations section of Primoris' website at www.prim.com. Once at the Investor Relations section, please select "Events & Presentations".

ABOUT PRIMORIS
Founded in 1960, Primoris, through various subsidiaries, has grown to become one of the leading providers of specialty contracting services operating mainly in the United States and Canada. Primoris provides a wide range of specialty construction services, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services to a diversified base of customers. The Company's national footprint extends from Florida, along the Gulf Coast, through California, into the Pacific Northwest and into Canada. For additional information, please visit www.prim.com.

Company Contact:        
Brook Wootton
Vice President, Investor Relations
bwootton@prim.com


