JFrog to Participate at Virtual Investor Conferences in December

Globe Newswire  
November 24, 2020 5:15pm   Comments
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JFrog, the liquid software company, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences.

  • Wells Fargo TMT Summit
    Presentation: Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 9:00 am PT
  • Morgan Stanley Future of Application Development Conference
    Presentation: Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 9:45 am PT

Live webcasts, as well as replays, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.jfrog.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About JFrog

JFrog is on a "Liquid Software" mission to enable the flow of software seamlessly and securely from the developer's keystrokes to production. The end-to-end, hybrid JFrog Platform provides the tools and visibility required by modern software development organizations to fully embrace the power of DevOps. JFrog's universal, multi-cloud DevOps platform is available as open-source, self-managed, and SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. JFrog is trusted by millions of users and thousands of customers, including a majority of the Fortune 100 companies that depend on JFrog solutions to manage their mission-critical software delivery pipelines. JFrog has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at jfrog.com.

Investor Contact:
JoAnn Horne
jhorne@marketstreetpartners.com
415-445-3240


