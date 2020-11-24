Market Overview

NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community

Globe Newswire  
November 24, 2020 5:00pm   Comments
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will present at the following events for the financial community:

     Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference
     Monday, Nov. 30, at 9:20 a.m. Pacific time

     Wells Fargo TMT Summit 2020
     Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 11 a.m. Pacific time

     UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference
     Monday, Dec. 7, at 8:10 a.m. Pacific time

Interested parties can listen to the live audio webcasts of NVIDIA's presentations at these events, available at investor.nvidia.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days afterward.

About NVIDIA
NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

For further information, contact:
Simona Jankowski   Robert Sherbin
Investor Relations    Corporate Communications
NVIDIA Corporation   NVIDIA Corporation
sjankowski@nvidia.com   rsherbin@nvidia.com

