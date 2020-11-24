IPHA LOOMING DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Innate Pharma S.A. Investors with Losses of Deadline in Securities Class Action – IPHA

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) between March 10, 2020 and September 8, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").



To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=innate-pharma-s-a&id=2443 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=innate-pharma-s-a&id=2443

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the December 22, 2020 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Innate touted the results of their various Phase 2 trials as being within expectations; Innate continued to reassure investors that they were eligible for the $100 million payment upon first dosing of Phase 3 trials; Innate failed to timely disclose their renegotiations with AstraZeneca to split the $100 million payment into two $50 million payments, to be partially contingent on performance during the Phase 3 trials; and as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

