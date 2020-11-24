Oculis to Present Progress in its Portfolio of Novel Topical Treatments for Retinal and Front-of-the-Eye Diseases at Upcoming Investor Conferences

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oculis S.A., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative topical ophthalmic treatments to improve the sight and lives of patients, announced that Riad Sherif M.D., CEO, will present an overview of the company at the following investor conferences:



Dr. Sherif will provide an overview of Oculis' portfolio and the significant progress it has made during 2020 with the advancement of its lead candidates OCS-01 and OCS-02.

A key focus of the presentations will be on the development of OCS-01 as a potentially transformative and first topical treatment for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and as the first once a day steroid for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery. Positive clinical results from Phase 2 trials of OCS-01 in both indications were announced this year in February and May, respectively. The Company is now moving to Phase 3 pivotal trials following a positive End of Phase 2 meeting with FDA in both indications. These trials are expected to start in the first half of 2021.

Dr. Sherif will also discuss progress with OCS-02, a novel and a potentially first-in-class topical anti-TNF alpha antibody. OCS-02 has successfully completed two proof-of-concept (POC) clinical trials in Dry Eye Disease (DED) and Acute Anterior Uveitis and aims to initiate Phase 2b trials in 2021. In DED, Oculis will continue to validate a novel biomarker identified in patients who showed a highly positive response to treatment. If confirmed in the next trial, this finding could accelerate and de-risk the pivotal trials program and potentially lead to a novel, personalized medicine approach to the treatment of DED, with an associated companion diagnostic.

About Oculis

Oculis S.A. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative topical ophthalmic treatments using its innovative formulation technologies to improve the sight and lives of patients. Oculis' novel topical (eye drop) treatments are non-invasive and represent an unprecedented technical advance for patients with retinal and front-of-the-eye diseases.

The Company's leading clinical candidates include OCS-01 and OCS-02:

OCS-01 is a novel, high concentration, preservative free, topical formulation of dexamethasone based on Oculis' proprietary Solubilizing Nanoparticle (SNP) technology. OCS-01 is moving to Phase 3 in two indications – Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and post-ocular surgery – following a positive End-of-Phase 2 meeting with FDA. OCS-01 is poised to provide the first non-invasive topical treatment option for DME patients, and the first once a day, preservative free steroid for inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.





OCS-02 is a novel topical anti-TNF alpha antibody. It has successfully completed two proof-of-concept clinical trials in Dry Eye Disease (DED) and Acute Anterior Uveitis and is progressing into Phase 2b. In DES, Oculis is continuing its investigation of a novel biomarker method identified in the POC study. Oculis is a leading innovator to drive the first, non-invasive, predictive and personalized medicine in DED. In Uveitis, the goal is to evaluate OCS-02 as a steroid-sparing maintenance treatment for Chronic Anterior Uveitis.

In addition, Oculis' formulation discovery focus and capabilities are enabling the development of a pipeline of topical drugs targeting sight-threatening eye diseases that affect both the anterior and posterior segments of the eye.

Oculis has an experienced management team from global ophthalmic companies and is supported by leading international life science investors. Oculis is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with research operations in Iceland, and U.S. operations in Boston, MA.

